Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
BBC
Redcar coal plant demolished nine years after opening
A £37m plant at the former Redcar steelworks has been demolished nine years after it opened. The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant blew finely powdered coal into the centre of the site's blast furnace to make steelmaking more efficient. It was pulled down as part of the transformation of...
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk
Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
Vegan Protestors Controversially Dump Milk on Grocery Aisle Floors
Don't cry over spilled milk... instead, hold the dairy industry accountable for its destructive impact on both animals and the planet. A group of vegan activists, from the British organization Animal Rebellion, are raising awareness of the dairy industry's environmental impact, by engaging in a milk pour protest. Yes, you heard that correctly — protestors are literally dumping cartons of milk in the aisles of grocery stores across Scotland and England.
studyfinds.org
Yes, climate change is bad — but scientists must ‘chill’ when it comes to doomsday scenarios, experts say
BOULDER, Colo. — There are many studies out there warning people that climate change could lead to the end of our world. Yes, climate change is very real and poses a serious threat to the health of our planet. However, researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder have a simple message for scientists who focus on the most dire effects of global warming: chill out.
Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment
For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.
I’m in prison for fighting this government’s fossil fuel folly | Letters
Letter: One reader, serving a prison sentence for protesting with Just Stop Oil, says doing nothing is a choice they can no longer justify
Just Stop Oil protests - live: Climate activists A4 after Dartford Crossing reopens
Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked a busy road in London in the latest round of demonstrations aimed at raising the alarm about the climate emergency.Dozens of activists stopped traffic on the A4 Cromwell Road near the Natural History Museum in Kensington as they demanded the government halt all new fossil fuel licences.It come after a major bridge on the Dartford Crossing reopened to traffic after two Just Stop Oil protesters hung off it for 37 hours, causing severe delays.The Queen Elizabeth II bridge on the M25 was closed off to drivers after two activists scaled the 190-ft structure...
