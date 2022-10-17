ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Trade WR Robbie Anderson

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzMPu_0icPJxoQ00

Carolina moves on from the veteran receiver.

It was only a matter of time.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network . The Panthers will receive a 2024 6th-round pick and a 2025 7th-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Carolina began shopping Anderson last week and the process to move him accelerated after Sunday's altercation with receivers coach Joe Dailey. The two got into a couple of arguments on the sideline, which led to interim head coach Steve Wilks removing him from the game entirely.

"I was confused honestly cause I want to be in the game. I've never been told in x amount of years to get out of the game in the fourth quarter," said Anderson. "So I was honestly confused and upset by it as I should be. I don't see nobody that's a true competitor that knows the value they bring and has true passion toward the game that would be okay with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong."

In addition to being asked about the situation with Coach Dailey, Anderson was asked point-blank if he wanted to be traded.

"I wouldn't say I want to be traded. But I'm going to let God follow his plans for my life. And I know what he has ordained for me is what's best for me, so I let things take his course on his time. Obviously, I'm here for a reason, so that's why I gave my all and gave my best today."

Anderson signed with the Panthers in free agency in 2020, reuniting with his former college head coach Matt Rhule. He put on a show in his first year in the black and blue as he recorded 95 receptions for 1,096 yards, both career highs, and three touchdowns.

In August of 2021, he and the Panthers agreed to a two-year, $29.5M contract extension that runs through the end of the 2023 season. The move to extend him after just one year was a questionable one considering he posted those numbers with Teddy Bridgewater as his quarterback, who had been shipped to Denver earlier that offseason.

The team believed he would continue to produce at a high level with Sam Darnold at quarterback, who he played with for two years (2018-19) in New York. Unfortunately, the opposite happened. Darnold developed a strong rapport with DJ Moore and Anderson's numbers were cut in half.

Through the first six games of this season, Anderson has hauled in just 13 receptions for 206 yards and one score.

