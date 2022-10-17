ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Picks Up Big 12 Weekly Honors

By Josh Callaway
 3 days ago

Gabriel was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his big game against Kansas on Saturday in Norman.

Some hardware for Oklahoma’s signal-caller after a big performance.

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel , fresh off of a huge outing in OU’s 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas on Saturday, was selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

The Oklahoma left-hander completed 29 of his 42 passes against the Jayhawks for 403 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for additional 37 yards and another score to help the Sooners snap a three-game losing streak.

This is the second time this year Gabriel has earned this honor, also getting tabbed as the Newcomer of the Week on September 12.

The performance earns an extra level of impressiveness when considering the fact that Gabriel was also coming off of a concussion just two weeks prior that had sidelined him for Oklahoma’s blowout loss to Texas the week before in which OU was shutout.

With him back under center, the Sooners struck for 52 points and 701 yards of total offense - the most by Oklahoma against a Big 12 opponent in four years and the most by any Big 12 team this season.

On the year, Gabriel is now completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking No. 15 in the country in passing efficiency (166.2), No. 14 in yards per attempt (9.3) and No. 15 in yards per completion (14.2).

After a week off this week, the Sooners return to action next Saturday, Oct. 29 at Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA.

