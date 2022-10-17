Read full article on original website
What Goes Bump In The Night: 10 Great Horror Movies Based On Children's Books
There are countless sources of inspiration for horror movies, including mythology and true crime cases. Filmmakers constantly seek fresh subjects to cover and explore people's worst fears. Thus, the trend of turning children's stories into terrifying movies that examine their absurdity and go further into adult themes has become popular...
From 'Coraline' to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 10 Best Spooky Stop-Motion Movies
Stop-motion has become increasingly popular over the years, with the filmmaking technique providing a unique style that separates it from traditional animation. Usually using puppets, though in theory anything could be used, the objects are slowly moved in tiny increments, catching each movement one frame at a time. It is a very time-consuming style, but the effort is worth it when it all comes together in post-production.
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'
Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix series The Watcher takes as its inspiration a spellbinding article by Reeves Wiedeman that chronicles the haunting of a suburban family in Westfield, New Jersey. Believing they’d finally reached the pinnacle of their lives in peaceful suburbia, the Broaddus clan closed on their expensive new home at 657 Boulevard only to begin receiving creepy letters from a stalker known as The Watcher.
'Enola Holmes 2' Character Posters Reintroduce Viewers to the Holmes Family
As clever as ever, the marketing team behind Enola Holmes 2 has dropped a new batch of character posters depicting the three members of the Holmes family who we can expect to see in the upcoming sequel. Along with their subjects, each image tacks on a witty and telling caption for the featured personality.
Guillermo del Toro Details The ‘Pinocchio’ Shot That Took Over 2 Months to Set Up
It’ll probably surprise no one when I tell you that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio looks incredible. I was able to see the first thirty-five minutes and was floored at every aspect of the stop-motion film, including the level of artistry in every shot. In addition, unlike previous versions of Pinocchio, del Toro sets the film in Mussolini's Italy, against a Fascist backdrop, which adds a fantastic and surprising layer to the well-known story.
How to Watch 'Wendell and Wild'
When fiendishly talented filmmakers work together to make a movie, it becomes more than a movie, it’s alchemy. Henry Selick, the stop-motion genius behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, joins Jordan Peele, the horror master behind Get Out, to bring an overabundance of tricks and treats this Halloween with Wendell and Wild, the wickedly hilarious and visually spectacular stop-motion animated film coming to Netflix this Halloween. As if these two geniuses aren’t enough, Wendell and Wild reunites Peele with his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), with the two voicing the titular demon brothers trying to get out of hell by making a deal with Kat Elliot, an orphaned teenage girl living in a hell of her own. Their offer? Release them into the mortal world by becoming their hellmaiden, and they’ll bring her dead parents back to life.
'Black Adam's Box Office Blasts Off at $7.6 Million in Thursday Previews
DC Films and Warner Bros’ Black Adam debuted with $7.6 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office. That’s a solid result for star Dwayne Johnson, just slightly above Fast & Furious 6’s $7.5 million Thursday haul, but a significant improvement over films such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw ($5.8 million), Jumanji: The Next Level ($4.7 million), San Andreas ($3.1 million) and Rampage ($2.4 million).
Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Got [SPOILER] in ‘Black Adam's Mid-Credits Scene
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. If you’re a fan of Henry Cavill’s Superman, the mid-credits scene in Black Adam was incredible. Not only did the scene tease his return to the DC universe, but it also opened up the possibility of Cavill’s Superman fighting Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in a future movie. And as a huge fan of Cavill’s portrayal of the Man of Steel, I could not be more excited.
'Halloween Ends': Andi Matichak on What's Driving the Corey & Allyson Relationship
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends.]Four years after the bloodbath that took the lives of her mother (Judy Greer) and boyfriend (Dylan Arnold) in Halloween Kills, Andi Matichak’s Allyson is in a very different place. In an effort to move forward and leave Michael Myers in the past, she's building a home with her grandmother, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and working as a nurse. A relationship with a Haddonfield police officer doesn't pan out, a connection Allyson seems far better off without, but now there's someone new in the picture -- the town pariah, Rohan Campbell’s Corey Cunningham.
'She-Hulk' Director Kat Coiro on the Daredevil Hallway Fight and Recreating 'The Incredible Hulk'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro (based on the Marvel Comics character), the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the fourth-wall-smashing antics of lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) both in and out of the courtroom — especially after an unexpected blood-swap with her more famous cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) leads to her inheriting some of his gamma-infused abilities... and an inconvenient tendency to turn green. The first episodes of the show revolve around Jen's new employment at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway — even if her boss only wants her to practice law in Hulk form — and her first client who has his own personal ties to her family, Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). After Jen successfully gets Blonsky out of jail and freed on parole, it turns out that's only the beginning of her problems — she's not just navigating the legal system, but also the modern dating world, when it comes to people who would rather deal with She-Hulk rather than Jennifer Walters. However, the threat of an anonymous enemy in the online site Intelligencia throws yet another wrench into her world.
'Sam & Kate' Trailer: Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek Team Up With Their Real Children for Cozy Rom-Com
This holiday season it's all in the family, and we mean that on several levels. A new trailer for Sam & Kate has just been released, giving us a glimpse into the new criss-cross romantic dramedy. Sam & Kate is a life-affirming family film that stars the Oscar-winning pair Dustin...
How to Watch 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
Directed by Martin McDonagh (best known for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and In Bruges), The Banshees of Inisherin is a dark comedy portraying the crumbling of a lifelong friendship. Curiously, there seems to be no big catalyst for the falling out between Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), no argument that sets the pair at odds. Instead, Pádraic is quite frankly baffled when, suddenly, Colm begins acting cold and hostile towards him, thus putting an end to their friendship. What could possibly have happened to make Colm act this way?
New 'Chucky' Season 2 Images Tease the Return of Glen and Glenda
They're here! Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine's (Jennifer Tilly) genderfluid spawn Glen/Glenda, that is. Just like their parents, this kiddo knows how to make an entrance, biding their time until the episode before Halloween for USA Network and SYFY's hit Chucky series. Since splitting into two bodies in 2004's Seed of Chucky, Glen and Glenda haven't made their onscreen debut, but Tilly as Tiffany as Jennifer Tilly has been making a huge to-do for their arrival during this second season. Unfortunately, in the previous episode, Tiffany may have accidentally offed a detective and gotten herself into a bit of a mess, leading us into the fourth titled "Death on Denial."
What Are Black Adam’s Powers? The Antihero’s Incredible Abilities Explained
Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has repeatedly emphasized the extreme power of his antihero character even in comparison with other superheroes and villains. His catchphrase for promoting the film states that the character’s arrival means, “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” But just what, specifically, are the new DC Extended Universe star’s powers?
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 Adds Tony Danza
Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be wrapping up its second season next week when the finale airs, and now, we are learning via Deadline that the episode will introduce a new major character that will be an integral part of the follow-up third season, that was renewed by Starz ahead of the Season 2 premiere. The Season 2 finale will see the introduction of the character of Stefano Marchetti, the Godfather of New York City’s mafia scene, a character that will be portrayed by TV veteran Tony Danza.
What's Up With Ser Criston's Disturbing Fanaticism For Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.
How Does Black Adam Connect to ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Peacemaker’?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam is in theaters right now, crushing the box office and allowing Dwayne Johnson to flex his big muscles and carry the DC Extended Universe on his back. However, while Black Adam is all about the antihero’s origin story and the future of the DCEU, the movie also builds on what has happened in the past.
Marvel Has a Director Problem
Marvel Studios is currently running the biggest multimedia franchise on the planet right now with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of October 2022, the studio has put out 29 theatrically released films and 20 television shows across several networks and streaming services. It is the definition of an industry juggernaut and in its first few years alone, the MCU has changed the game of the business forever with several other studios adopting the shared universe strategy that Marvel put in place. There are countless moving parts at play, but the primary force and vision behind it all is producer Kevin Feige. At this point, Feige is an industry vet, especially when it comes to superhero movies. The man goes far back enough in the genre to have credits for the original X-Men, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, and Ang Lee’s Hulk.
'Wolf Like Me' Season 2 Filming Has Wrapped Reveals Josh Gad
Fans of Peacock’s Wolf Like Me finally have something to howl about, as series star Josh Gad has announced that Season 2 has finally wrapped production. Giving followers a little behind-the-scenes peek, Gad shared the news on Instagram along with several shots of him with various members of the cast and crew. Posing both on set and out and about in, presumably, Adelaide, Australia, the pictures include photos of both leading ladies, Isla Fisher and Ariel Joy Donoghue, as well as co-star Anthony Taufa. There’s also a shot of the series’ creator Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters) in between takes, pulling it all together with his COVID safety mask.
'Interview With the Vampire's Eric Bogosian Shares How He Relates to Daniel Molloy
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Interview With the Vampire.]Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, airing on AMC and available to stream at AMC+, tells a story of epic love that is at times poetic and decadent, but also cruel and lonely, in seemingly equal measure. As a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) dreamed of more than his position in society would allow, which made the offer of immortality presented to him by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) impossible to resist, but being intoxicated by the man and the powers wasn’t enough to fill the pain of regret and desire for atonement that could haunt him forever.
