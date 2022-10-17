Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Enterprise State Community College prepares to welcome new students
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College is ready to welcome new students. Priority registration for the spring term opens November 1. It’s recommended that new students register early to get the classes they need. Academic advisors are available in the Boll Weevil Center to help with the...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s an event that helps set thousands of students up for success in the workforce each year. The Southeast Worlds of Work (WOW) is an event which provides exposure to career choices in the area, and for years they have successfully given back to the Wiregrass.
wtvy.com
“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason. A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.
wtvy.com
“Steer Straight Program” aims to lead students down the right path
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School students received a wake-up call from a guest speaker. Michael DeLeon founded the “Steer Straight Program” to warn students about the dangerous path drug and alcohol use can lead to. He shared his personal experience of addiction and ending up in...
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
Enterprise Wildcat volleyball looking to take home State Championship. GOTN Preview: Providence Christian vs. Houston Academy. Nick Brooks previews the Raiders and the Eagles ahead of FNF Week 9 GOTN. Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness. Updated: 5 hours ago. All of the proceeds from registration will...
wtvy.com
City working to make downtown Dothan desirable for developers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is taking steps to better downtown. Acres and acres of unused property lies in the heart of Dothan. City leaders want to make it desirable for developers. The city applied for a state grant that would allow environmental testing, targeting areas that could cause problems for future developments.
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Dale County Superintendent stepping down
Providence Eagles own Chapel Stickler takes home this week's Player of the Week. The fire is believed to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio. City working to make downtown desirable for developers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The city applied for a state grant that would...
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Museum of Art Talks Double Header Pumpkin Packed Weekend
Enterprise Wildcat volleyball looking to take home State Championship. GOTN Preview: Providence Christian vs. Houston Academy. Nick Brooks previews the Raiders and the Eagles ahead of FNF Week 9 GOTN. Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness. Updated: 6 hours ago. All of the proceeds from registration will...
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
The Providence Christian volleyball team is heading up to Montgomery to compete in the playoffs. Former fire medic indicted on fentanyl theft charges. Jesse Taylor faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations. One-man crime wave trial delayed...
wtvy.com
ALDOT: resurfacing to begin on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 24, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface U.S. Highway 431 from north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland will begin. The project will consist of planning, resurfacing, and roadway markings. Lane closures...
wtvy.com
Resurrection performance postponed
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Arts Alliance have announced the postponement of the show REURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE. The concert was originally scheduled for October 20, 2022. It will now be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Ticket holders will...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Dothan and Opelika meet for first time with playoff hopes on the line
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The penultimate week of the 2022 season is here, and the drama is building as we enter some crucial Week 9 matchups that could ultimately determine who punches their postseason tickets. That is no different in our Game of the Week matchup, as the Dothan Wolves play host to the Opelika Bulldogs.
wtvy.com
Survey finds alarming mindsets among women about mammograms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the most important breast cancer screening at the recommended age. To remind us of the importance of screening, Friday is National Mammography Day. According to current guidelines, women...
wtvy.com
Daleville Scarecrow Festival
Providence Eagles own Chapel Stickler takes home this week's Player of the Week. The fire is believed to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio. City working to make downtown desirable for developers. Updated: 12 hours ago. The city applied for a state grant that would...
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting where they revealed the cause of a fire that took out 3 downtown businesses and a residential building on Sunday. According to Davis, the fire has been deemed as accidental and is...
wtvy.com
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man that went missing on Wednesday from the Wiregrass Medical Center. According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19. He is believed to suffer from mental health problems related to a prior medical condition.
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wtvy.com
Elba lawyer pleads guilty to voting registration fraud
Priority registration for the spring term opens November 1. Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city. Three businesses lost to fire have left owners and customers heartbroken. The economic impact that will follow is substantial. Suspect in shooting charged with bilking Marketplace customer. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Comments / 0