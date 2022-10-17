ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Water quality advisory lifted for sound-side site at Jockey’s Ridge

State recreational water quality officials have lifted a water quality swimming advisory at a sound-side site in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. Subsequent testing...
DARE COUNTY, NC

