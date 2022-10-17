Read full article on original website
VIDEO: ‘Microbrewing in the Land of Beginnings’ showcases the craft brewing industry in Dare County
Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video as part of its Destination Dare series titled, “Microbrewing in the Land of Beginnings,” that showcases the unique craft breweries that exist throughout Dare County. Officially known as the “Land of Beginnings,” Dare County has become...
Nags Head, Ocracoke Island make the list of ‘Coziest Small Towns in the U.S.’
What do you think of when you think of the Outer Banks?. For many, the locale is synonymous with its mellow features that draw visitors to and from the barrier islands each year: The warm, golden glow of the sun, the restless ocean, and the multitude of laid-back amenities the destination has to offer.
Water quality advisory lifted for sound-side site at Jockey’s Ridge
State recreational water quality officials have lifted a water quality swimming advisory at a sound-side site in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. Subsequent testing...
