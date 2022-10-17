Read full article on original website
KETV and Nebraska Restaurant Association talk restaurant industry
OMAHA, Neb. — On Wednesday, KETV learned that changes are coming for two Omaha restaurants. Stokes in the Old Market will close within the week, and the fried-chicken-famous Time Out is up for sale. KETV spoke with the Nebraska Restaurant Association's Zoe Olson about the state of the cyclical...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
klkntv.com
Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
WOWT
Crews demolish downtown Omaha library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the construction of Mutual of Omaha’s new downtown location. The 677-foot skyscraper will become the tallest building in the state and take up the space occupied by the W. Dale Clark Library. But not everyone is excited to see the old library go.
KETV.com
Surprised downtown Omaha drivers face new pay-to-park QR codes
CUSTER, S.D. — A new parking operation in downtown Omaha is taking some drivers by surprise. The technology requires you to scan a QR code or text a number and enter your license plate to park. If you don't pay, the fines are costly but that's not the only...
1011now.com
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
WOWT
Omaha doctors report surge in sickness among kids
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not uncommon for sick visits to spike during flu season. But after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from many viruses and common colds, experts say the surge is significantly hitting kids. “I feel like almost every kiddo I see on a daily basis is impacted by...
North Omaha Trail seeks to connect, heal wounds of past
OMAHA — Minneapolis has the Midtown Greenway, New Orleans has Lafitte Greenway and Atlanta has its BeltLine trail. Now local community leaders, who took a cue from those popular urban trails, are marking the near completion of the first phase of the North Omaha Trail. About two miles of infrastructure on the walking-biking-scooter path is […] The post North Omaha Trail seeks to connect, heal wounds of past appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
WOWT
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.”
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
KETV.com
La Vista officers assist grieving widow with sweet surprise
What started as a rescue call ended with a moment of kindness thanks to La Vista Police officers. "They said, 'Karen, can I frost that cake?'" Karen Ressegieu said. Officer John Danderand said they responded to Karen's home Saturday morning, where they found her husband unresponsive. "I woke up at...
Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. A driver was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about.
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
