We’re not going to spoil anything in Black Adam but odds are if you’re reading this you’ve already seen rumors about an appearance from Henry Cavill as Superman in the film. Whether those rumors are accurate or not, it does seem that Warner Bros. very much wants to make another Superman movie with Cavill, just a handful of years after the studio ended his career as the Man of Steel after just three films — Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League.

3 DAYS AGO