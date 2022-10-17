ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US hits al-Shabab finance facilitators with sanctions

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFpSG_0icPHChD00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that it has sanctioned a group of high-ranking members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group, who act as key middle men between the group and local companies in Somalia.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on more than a dozen individuals from Somalia and Yemen who are involved in al-Shabab's financing operations which in turn use those funds to assist in weapons procurement and recruitment activities.

One member is accused of using digital currency to launder money for the group.

Along with the Treasury sanctions, the State Department on Monday designated five al-Shabab leaders for diplomatic penalties.

“Treasury is focused on identifying and disrupting al-Shabab’s illicit networks operating in Eastern Africa,” said Brian E. Nelson, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

“We will continue to take action against the weapons smuggling and fundraising activities of al-Shabab and other al-Qaida affiliates.”

Al-Shabab officially became an affiliate of al-Qaida, the Islamist association founded by Osama bin Laden, in 2012. The group maintains strong connections to al-Qaida’s senior leaders has financed al-Qaida’s efforts worldwide.

The U.S. says Al-Shabab generates around $100 million per year through extorting local businesses and individuals, collecting fees on goods, and facilitating illicit trades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

MIAMI — (AP) — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America's top adversaries. “The key is the cash," the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia's biggest aluminum company. “As soon as you are ready with cash we can work.”
WHIO Dayton

UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader. It also established a council committee that can impose sanctions on other Haitians and groups...
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
WHIO Dayton

Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

BANGKOK — (AP) — The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule.
WHIO Dayton

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces piled pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to making a full-scale assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. As many as 2,000...
WHIO Dayton

UN official: Humanitarian situation dire in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — The humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso has become so dire that some women and children have only eaten leaves and salt for weeks, a top U.N. official said after a one-day visit to the country. U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency...
WHIO Dayton

General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

The general carrying out President Vladimir Putin's new military strategy in Ukraine has a reputation for brutality — for bombing civilians in Russia's campaign in Syria. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.
WHIO Dayton

Malaysia slammed for deporting 6 Myanmar military defectors

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — A Malaysian rights group on Friday condemned the government's move to deport 150 Myanmar nationals, including six defectors from the Myanmar military who were all arrested upon arrival in their homeland and may face capital punishment. The Malaysian Advisory Group on Myanmar...
WHIO Dayton

As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits

BEIJING — (AP) — As China's ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China's at times draconian "zero-COVID" policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
WHIO Dayton

Chad govt suspends 7 political parties after deadly protests

N'DJAMENA, Chad — (AP) — Chad's government clamped down on the country's opposition Friday, suspending seven political parties and searching party offices a day after unprecedented protests around the country left more than 60 people dead. Prominent opposition leader Succes Masra tweeted that the national headquarters of his...
WHIO Dayton

Pakistan's election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan’s elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, officials said. The move is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

KALAMATA, Greece — (AP) — Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey. Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with...
WHIO Dayton

Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Two stories beneath a modern steel production plant on Warsaw's northern edge lies an untouched Cold War relic: a shelter containing gas masks, stretchers, first aid kits and other items meant to help civil defense leaders survive and guide rescue operations in case of nuclear attack or other disasters.
WHIO Dayton

Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy