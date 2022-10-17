ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

New fiber network to improve internet service across Escondido

ESCONDIDO — An international, privately owned telecom company is set to install a citywide fiber communications network to provide more residents access to internet services. In late September, Escondido City Council approved a right-of-way encroachment agreement with SiFi Networks to allow the installation of the company’s new FiberCity system....
ESCONDIDO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E rates to increase in January

SAN DIEGO — You know how high your SDG&E bill got last year. Brace yourself because it's expected to go up again. "We made a commitment last year to make sure customers aren't surprised," said Scott Crider, SDG&E's senior vice president of external operations and support. Following last year's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”

He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
ESCONDIDO, CA
News 8 KFMB

CBS 8 News @ 11am & 12pm

CBS 8 News gets you up to speed with what is happening today. Plus get up-to-the-minute weather and discover new ways to enjoy San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast

LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy