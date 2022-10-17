ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonlycolors.com

Bad Betting Advice, Week Eight: Lying Low

Welcome to the bye week, Michigan State fans! We all know that it has been a tough season so far, but last weekend’s overtime win over Wisconsin seems to have rekindled the fire in the belly of Spartan fans near and wide. Not only that, but we all get...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named to AP midseason All-America team

Michigan State sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer is a midseason All-American, according to the Associated Press. The AP named Baringer to its midseason All-America team on Tuesday. He was the only Spartan to make the list. Baringer leads the FBS in average yards per punt at 51.4 yards per punt....

Comments / 0

Community Policy