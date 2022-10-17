Read full article on original website
Related
I tried four sub shop sandwiches so you don’t have to – there’s only one that came out a clear winner
THERE'S nothing quite like a hearty sandwich on your lunch break. But in a world where Americans have so many sub shops to choose from, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by options. So this week, The Sun wanted to find out which national sandwich chain offered the most bang for...
We Tried Whataburger's New Chili Cheese Burger. Here's How It Went
When fast food outlets mash up two favorite items into a single deluxe creation like Whataburger has done with its Chili Cheese Burger, cults tend to form and movements are born. A burger that blends the spicy, savory goodness of a chili dog but replaces the dog with a beefy double stack is bound to draw notice and garner internet attention. When you consider that chili itself contains a fair amount of ground beef, it's really like getting three burgers in one bun, even though one is mashed to a pulp and blended with beans and sauce. Even in that state, burger beef is burger beef, which makes the Chili Cheese Burger a veritable feast for meat lovers.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 1