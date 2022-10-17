When fast food outlets mash up two favorite items into a single deluxe creation like Whataburger has done with its Chili Cheese Burger, cults tend to form and movements are born. A burger that blends the spicy, savory goodness of a chili dog but replaces the dog with a beefy double stack is bound to draw notice and garner internet attention. When you consider that chili itself contains a fair amount of ground beef, it's really like getting three burgers in one bun, even though one is mashed to a pulp and blended with beans and sauce. Even in that state, burger beef is burger beef, which makes the Chili Cheese Burger a veritable feast for meat lovers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO