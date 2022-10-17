Read full article on original website
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Community Christmas Dinner returns to in person
SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way has announced the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner is returning to in person seating. The holiday dinner and community fellowship will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. As in years past, The...
Craft, vendor show set
SIDNEY — The Harvest Luncheon Craft/Vendor Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Northtowne Church of God, corner of County Road 25A (Wapakoneta Avenue) and Parkwood Street in Sidney. The Ladies Willing Workers of Northtowne Church of God is inviting the public to...
Edisont State hosting STNA classes in November, December
TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Two more artists join Art 4 Everyone
PIQUA — Joining Piqua Arts Council (PAC) at the new Art 4 Everyone event are printmaker, Libby Slauenwhite and mixed-media artist, Joanne Von Sossan. PAC invited the local creatives to instruct patrons about the art of printmaking and pastels. The event takes place on the evening of Thursday, Oct....
Balling retires early
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s police department is now under the leadership of an interim chief. Will Balling, who announced his pending retirement in June, had planned for Jan. 5, 2023, to be his retirement date. Last week, Balling opted to begin his retirement early. Friday was his last day as chief.
Oktoberfest at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen
NEW BREMEN — Residents at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen, located at 711 S. Walnut Street in New Bremen, celebrated Oktoberfest on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a special meal. The residents enjoyed hot German potato salad, ribs and kraut, beer bread and an apple dessert prepared by their...
They’re a ‘Good Neighbor’
Ashley Himes State Farm insurance participated in the Good Neighbor Day Sunday, Oct. 16, giving some candy to Paisley Gingery, 11, daughter of Rolly and Ashley Himes, of Sidney. The event was held at K&J Ice Cream and free ice cream was given away. Levi and Izaiah Steenrod, of Sidney,...
Out of the past
——- Officers of the C.H. & D. railroad started their annual inspection trip over the road this morning. They will be in Sidney tomorrow or Friday. The most important local matter before the people of Sidney at the coming election is the question of a sewer system for the city. A most complete plan was made by City Engineer Coulson and is now available for inspection in the office of the city engineer. Cost of the improvement has been estimated at $41,000, which includes the outlet to the river through the Weingartner farm below the lower river bridge. A levy of one mill on the dollar will be necessary to retire the bonds.
Astronaut to speak in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting a free public talk with former NASA astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave at the Wapakoneta Middle School auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Musgrave is best known for being the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles.
The People’s Garden seeks donations for improvements
SIDNEY — Soil is still needed to add to the 54 garden beds at The People’s Garden at Agape, 209 Brooklyn Ave., Sidney. Some settling occurs throughout the season and some soil is blown away by wind or picked up when the beds are weeded. The People’s Garden has some compost, leaf mulch and manure but topsoil is still needed. Most of the beds are for raising food for the pantry at Agape and some are for community rental.
McCrate, DeLaet & Co. promotes staff members
SIDNEY — McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs has announced several promotions amongst its professional staff members. Scott Steineman, CPA, and Kevin Schlarman, CPA have been promoted to partner; Marisa Kremer has been promoted to manager; and Aaron Schwartz, Connor Rose, Andrea Wynk, and Jordan Rethman have been promoted to senior accountants within the firm.
Mom is a fighter for all people
My entire life, I have seen my mom fight for me and my sister. She fought for the best care, education and opportunities for us. She wanted us to be raised as “normal” as possible, despite both of us being born deaf. She spent countless of hours researching, talking with insurance companies, and reaching out to lawmakers. She wanted to make access to cochlear implants easier for all families, regardless of demographics. When my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, my mom was right there with me. She took the initiative and start researching to help me find her the best care. She always encouraged me to push onwards and not be afraid to ask the tough questions.
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Village begins annexation process
MINSTER – Minster village council agreed to begin the process to increase in the size of the village at their meeting Tuesday night. Village Administrator Don Harrod explained Harold and Diane Reithman had approached the village about annexing their 1.022 acres on state Route 119 West. He said with the various petitions and a public hearing done, they could now move to annex the property, located in Jackson Township. Council approved the first reading of the ordinance.
Shelby County to recognize veterans
SIDNEY – This November, Shelby County will be participating in a national event called Operation Green Light to show support to military veterans and inform them of resources and benefits that they are entitled to. During the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7-13, the National Association of Counties (NACo)...
Local officials attend Municipal League Conference
COLUMBUS — Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan, Vice Mayor Steve Wagner and Councilmember Mike Barhorst attended the annual conference of the Ohio Municipal League (OML) recently. The conference was held at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Columbus. This year’s annual conference began with early registrants walking the short distance from...
Vehicle goes into river
SIDNEY — Officials were called to a report of a vehicle in the river along the 1500 block of River Road Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, an occupant was in the vehicle when firefighters from the Sidney Fire Department arrived on the scene. No information was available at press time.
City record
-10:23 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue. -9:06 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of East Clay Street. -8:43 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of...
Ward earns grants for Sheriff’s Office
SIDNEY — Lt. Kelli Ward with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has been an immense help in obtaining funding for the department since her promotion in March of 2022 according to Sheriff Jim Frye. Ward has been with the department for nearly 10 years. She started as a part-time secretary with the animal shelter until she finished her master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati when she became a full-time employee as the dog warden.
