FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter
A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
Intoxicated man found walking in parking lot without pants: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Cedar Road. At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11, police were told of a man walking, without pants, in a parking lot in the area of 13998 Cedar Road. Officers located the man, who was intoxicated. He admitted to urinating on the side of a building.
cleveland19.com
4 men, 1 woman shot at Cleveland barbershop; suspect at large, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at a barbershop in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The victims are one woman and four men, and according to police, one of the men is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. Investigators...
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
93-year-old woman nearly wires away $200,000 in scam: Mayfield Police Blotter
A 93-year-old resident reported Oct. 15 that she was nearly the victim of a scam after responding to a fake antivirus pop-up message on her computer. She said she called a given number and was told she would be arrested and lose access to her computer if she did not pay $200,000.
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers, Sheffield Lake police operating OVI checkpoint Friday
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers and police officers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Sheffield Lake. The checks will occur from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Lake Road. Federal grants are funding the operation, according to troopers.
cleveland19.com
10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
cleveland19.com
I-90 westbound in Mentor reopens after earlier truck accident
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor Police I-90 westbound between SR 615 and SR 306 has been reopened. Police said the closure occurred after a semi crashed and jackknifed around 3 p.m. Thursday.
whbc.com
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
Florida girl, 11, attempts to run away from new Parma home: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Curfew violation, Broadview Road: On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to Broadview Road regarding a young female walking northbound on the street. An arriving officer located the 11-year-old, who said a few hours earlier she ran away from her Parma home. She ended up walking roughly two miles before the...
Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County
MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
$5K reward offered in Garfield Heights murder
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights. That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
5 people shot at Cleveland barbershop, 1 in critical condition
CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police reports the incident...
In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
Parma police: 2 suspects arrested in Cleveland after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that resulted in them striking additional cars before crashing into a pole in Cleveland. According to the Parma Police Department, officers responded to the area of Broadview Road and Snow Road at approximately...
cleveland19.com
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
Officers busy with rogue shopping cart and bedding thief: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police were dispatched to a Northcliff Avenue parking lot, where a Broadview Heights customer complained that her white 2019 Toyota Rav4 had been damaged in the front right corner by what appeared to be a shopping cart. Bedding theft: Ridge Road. On Sept. 30, police were dispatched...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Principals let armed, masked teens into school to protect from ‘unsafe’ cops outside
Two school assistant principals let a group of armed and masked teens into a Cleveland, Ohio high school to protect the gunmen from the police outside, even though a security officer yelled at them not to open the door, Fox 8 reported. One witness told police he let the teens...
cleveland19.com
Willoughby Hills aggravated arsonist suspect arrested in California 5 months after house fire
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused aggravated arsonist was arrested in California five months after the Willoughby Hills house fire he was wanted in connection to, WHPD confirmed. Willoughby Hills Police said the fire was set on White Road on May 7. California authorities took Samuel Trost into custody...
