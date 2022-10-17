ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Cleveland.com

Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter

A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County

MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

5 people shot at Cleveland barbershop, 1 in critical condition

CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police reports the incident...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH

