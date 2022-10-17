Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Performance Tonight
Over the past few weeks, Thursday Night Football games have left plenty to be desired among NFL fans. Tonight's contest between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals promised to bring something different and it has delivered - in a very interesting way. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton started the night...
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Packers Make Roster Decision On Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a boost on offense. Luckily for them, help is on the way. On Wednesday afternoon, the Packers designated wide receiver Sammy Watkins to return from injured reserve. He's expected to practice on a limited basis today, per head coach Matt LaFleur.
NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News
Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
Look: Photo Of Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals hosted the New Orleans Saints in a battle of 2-4 teams. It's also one of the last opportunities for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to keep his job. Fans shouldn't be feeling too bad for Kingsbury, though, he's doing just fine. Kingsbury is dating...
Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
Aaron Rodgers Misses Packers Practice With Concerning Reason
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He suffered this injury during the final Hail Mary attempt of the Packers' upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 5. He was able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, but struggled mightily in yet another loss.
Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade
A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
Saints Sign New Quarterback: Fans React
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints brought a familiar face back to the practice squad. The team signed Jake Luton back to the practice squad just a few hours ago. It's been an interesting season for Luton, who has been moved around the Saints roster in recent weeks. He...
Russell Wilson Has New Message For Fans After 2-4 Start
Ever the optimist, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a new positive message for Denver fans after a third straight loss. Taking to Twitter, Russ told Broncos Country: "Only way is to Keep Believing." Many have found it hard to that's broken 20 points just once through six weeks of the...
NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder
Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News
The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Kenny Pickett News
Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a surprising upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, it wasn't all good news for the Steelers. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game and was evaluated for a concussion before being ruled out for the rest of the game. Steelers coach...
Quarterback's Reaction To Signing With 49ers Is Going Viral
It didn't take long for quarterback Kurt Benkert to find himself back in cherry red and gold. After the 49ers released Benkert in order to make room for running back Tevin Coleman last week, San Francisco reportedly signed him back on Tuesday. The QB reacted to the news himself on...
