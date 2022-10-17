ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epicurious

Black Cake

Active Time 1 hour Total Time 3 hours 30 minutes, plus 5 days for soaking. Black cake is the Caribbean version of a fruitcake, with some distinct differences: It is rum-soaked and almost pudding-like and sticky in texture, ridiculously moist, dense, and highly aromatic. Chop and change the dried fruit as you desire. You can also cover the cake in marzipan and fondant icing if you like. This is a cake recipe that can be made in bulk, and black cake can keep for up to three months if you give it a generous “feed” of rum after it has been baked (although I’ve never tested the theory as it tends to get eaten—or it leaves the kitchen in doggy bags—in a week or so in my house). Although it is usually a Christmas treat, there is always an excuse to have it year round.
The Penny Hoarder

Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
Simplemost

How To Keep Bananas Fresh So They Don’t Turn Brown

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas are the ticking time bomb of fruit. It often seems like you only...
NYLON

Telfar Bags Are Retaining More Value Than Hermès

If you’re still holding out (and saving up) for a Birkin, the Bushwick Birkin just might be more worth your while. Luxury resale site Rebag just released its third Clair report, which identifies emerging and shifting pricing and brand value trends. In what might be its most surprising finding this year, it reports that Telfar, technically a contemporary brand, exceeded all legacy brands as far as value retention is concerned, including Hermès.
TechRadar

Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
SPY

Get Crockpot’s Electric Lunch Box (That We Didn’t Know Existed) for Just $30 Right Now

As e-commerce editors, the SPY team spends our waking work hours searching all nooks and crannies of the internet for the best Amazon deals and new product launches. While this might typically lead to consistently updated stories such as ongoing Apple deals, it might also lead us to cover unique products we haven’t quite heard of from brands new to our team. But, it’s unusual to us when a brand we’ve known and loved for years has a product on sale that’s been completely not on our radar for as long as it has existed. But, today, that happened. Did you know...
actionlifemedia.com

How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets

Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
AOL Corp

How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes

When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
Delish

24 Cookie Bar Recipes

It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
rsvplive.ie

Woman slashes grocery bills by getting ‘freezer full’ of free Tesco shopping

A major issue for households across Ireland is the rising prices of foods and other grocery items during the cost of living crisis. As supermarkets struggle to maintain the prices of their products, people have seen everything becoming more expensive, from meat and vegetables to toilet paper and toothpaste. However,...
shiftedmag.com

Hair Care Review: What Are the Best Hair Care Products?

When it comes to hair care, there are a variety of products that can be used to achieve different looks. From shampoos and conditioners to styling products and treatments, there is no shortage of options to choose from. However, not all products are created equal, and it is important to know what to look for to find the best products for your hair. In this blog post, we will take a look at some of the different hair products that are available and help you choose the right ones for your needs. To know more about hair care, visit this site https://www.clevermunkey.com/2013/12/my-experience-at-yun-nam-hair-care.html?m=1.
thededicatedhouse.com

How to Deep Clean Hardwood Floors Like a Pro

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Anyone can mop their hardwood floors, right? It’s a lot harder than you might think. There’s a right way and a wrong way to do it. Even when you do it right, hardwood floors don’t clean themselves. Professionals have a few tips to keep your floors sparkly.
Family Handyman

How to Remove Soap Scum

Nothing in life is certain except death, taxes and the never-ending battle with soap scum! The white, chalky film appears everywhere you use soap. And in a bathroom, that can be a challenge. We’re diving deep into the soapy sludge to help you get rid of soap scum efficiently, and...
mansionglobal.com

Smart Space Heaters for Your Home

We all have certain trouble spots in our home that are very tricky to make temperate—regions that seem immune to whole-house heating systems. Fortunately, man created space heaters. And even more fortunately, developers created smart space heaters. From wall-hanging units with Wi-Fi connections to standalone towers you can talk...
