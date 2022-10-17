Read full article on original website
What’s Harder to Hike: Colorado Fourteeners or New England 4,000-Footers? Two Writers Debate:
Everybody loves thinking of their favorite peaks in superlatives: the best views, the most challenging course, the least amount of tourists, the list goes on. But, which summit challenge is really the best: New England’s 4,000-footers or Colorado’s fourteeners? There are plenty of opportunities to argue this out: Colorado boasts 54 of the peaks and New Hampshire alone has 48 famed 4,000-footers. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Rockies superfan or a die-hard New Englander, the answer isn’t as simple as you’d think. Two of our Backpacker editors duke it out.
Why I Love My Local Gear Shop (More than Any Big-Box Store)
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Growing up, I have fond memories of walking into local outdoor gear shops across New Mexico with my mom while she delivered her self-published hiking and cross country skiing guides. We’d often visit stores around Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Taos with names like “Basecamp” or “Mountains and Rivers,” which carried her guides to local trails.
Camp Hale Is Officially a National Monument. Here’s Where It Is.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On Wednesday, President Biden inked a proclamation to officially create Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, the first national monument to be created during his presidency. Biden announced the move from the grounds of Camp Hale, which was a former Army base where the 10th Mountain Division trained before fighting in World War II.
A Man Who Held Illegal Dirt Bike Races in Grand Teton National Park Must Pay a Hefty Fine
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A federal district court in Wyoming has sentenced a Utah man who allegedly held illegal dirt bike races within the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park to 18 months of unsupervised probation.
3 Ways to Experience the Best of Vermont
Vermont’s forested mountains, picturesque farmlands, and easygoing vibe offer something for everyone. From year-round outdoor recreation and a culture centered on healthy lifestyles to a local food scene where clean, farm-to-table eating is the norm, Vermont has it all. And because Vermont delivers so much variety in such a compact area, exploring the whole state is a must (and very doable; you can traverse the state south to north in about three hours). Get a taste of everything Vermont has to offer below. Then head to Outside’s sister publications (links below) for more details on how to explore the Green Mountain State.
Finding Love at 14,000 Feet
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The sound of falling rocks caught Andrew Hamilton’s attention. It was a sunny day in 2012, and Andrea Sansone’s foot had toppled a rock off of loose scree,...
How the 2022 Wildfire Season Affected Our Public Lands
This week, Yellowstone officially reduced its fire danger from “high” to “moderate” and Rocky Mountain began to close park roads due to snow. It’s safe to say that this year’s fire season is coming to a close. What began with the driest January and February in California’s recorded history and early season flare-ups in New Mexico ended with lower-than-expected impacts to Park Service lands, a testament to recent prescribed burns and drastic efforts taken to preserve the country’s remaining giant sequoia trees.
