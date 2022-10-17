Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
Of Course Taylor Swift Got a "Midnights" Manicure
With just hours to go until the release of "Midnights" on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift did what any musician about to drop a wildly anticipated album would do: she gave herself a manicure. And since this is Swift, a lover of easter eggs and hidden messages, she painted her nails on theme with said album, with a midnight-blue design decorated with metallic star stickers. In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20, the singer is seen putting the finishing touches on her glittery nails.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
PopSugar
I Tried the Olivia Wilde Salad Recipe At the Center of the Wilde-Sudeikis-Styles Love Triangle
Did Olivia Wilde fire Shia Labeouf? Is there beef between her and Florence Pugh? Was Harry Styles paid three times more than his costar just because he's dating the film's director? The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" left fans with many questions for Olivia Wilde. And though she's since shut down rumors about the movie, the line of questioning about her personal life isn't quite over. Now fans want to know what was in a certain salad she made for Harry Styles.
epicstream.com
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Meghan Markle for Saying That Being on Deal or No Deal Reduced Her to a Specific Archetype: ‘The Objectification Might Be Coming From You’
Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celebrity to slam Meghan Markle after the latter accused Deal or No Deal of reducing her to a specific archetype. During this week's episode of her Spotify podcast, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that she wasn't happy to be reduced to someone who's beautiful but who lacks substance.
Yolanda Hadid Tries And Fails To Defend One Of Her Most Contentious Comments
The "Real Housewives" alum says her "two almonds" line, in which she seemed to encourage disordered eating in daughter Gigi Hadid, is part of a "silly" narrative.
PopSugar
Kristen Bell and Ben Platt's "The People We Hate at the Wedding" Trailer Is Pure Family Chaos
If you're a fan of hilarious wedding movies, you might just like Prime Video's "The People We Hate at the Wedding." The forthcoming raunchy comedy — based on Grant Ginder's 2017 book of the same name — stars Kristen Bell and Ben Platt as siblings Alice and Paul, who get dragged to their wealthy half-sister Eloise's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) British wedding along with their ever-optimistic mother, Donna (Allison Janney).
PopSugar
Free People Teamed Up With Anna Sui on the Boho Collection of Our Dreams
Leave it to Free People to debut the most elevated, bohemian-inspired collection of our dreams — and in collaboration with one of our favorite designers, no less. The brand has partnered with famed fashion designer Anna Sui on a capsule collection that encompasses all of the same earthy, patterned styles we know and love from Free People, now with an edgier flair — provided by Sui's signature design style.
PopSugar
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Video Is Here, and It's the First of Many "Midnights" Visuals
After teasing the arrival of her next single, Taylor Swift released the music video for "Anti-Hero," the first of many off Swift's "Midnights" album. The singer previously announced the song's title before she finally shared the release week schedule for her 10th studio album, which also dropped on Oct. 21, along with the official hashtag for the "Anti-Hero" social media challenge.
PopSugar
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Vows in Italy This Summer
In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are unveiling some special news to the public. On Oct. 19, the "Candy" actor revealed the private couple had secretly renewed their vows a few months prior. The pair each shared their own collection of photos alongside loving...
PopSugar
Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video
Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels
On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
PopSugar
How Artists Bea Miller and Elle Baez Channel Main-Character Energy on Stage and IRL
Bea Miller and Elle Baez both have electric, larger-than-life presences on stage, but their confidence off stage is just as powerful. Their secret? A main-character-energy mentality. These writers, singers, and performers know that main-character energy is more than just a buzz phrase that's been dominating social media; it's an attitude, a lifestyle, and, maybe most importantly, a commitment.
PopSugar
12 Actors Who Have Played the Queen on Screen
The world said goodbye to the UK's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, when she died on Sept. 8, as flowers and tributes poured in from the public, celebrities, and the royal family. Over the course of Her Majesty's 70 year reign, her life was inextricably entangled with television. Her...
PopSugar
Jared Leto's Skin-Care Line Is Inspired by Joshua Tree's "Hallucinogenic Beauty"
You can now add Jared Leto to the long list of celebrities with skin-care lines. The actor and musician just announced the upcoming launch of his Twentynine Palms on Oct. 25. As the name suggests, the beauty brand draws inspiration from Joshua Tree's "hallucinogenic beauty," per the press release. Upon...
PopSugar
Shea McGee's Must Haves: From a Stanley Tumbler to Her Favorite Veja Sneakers
There's a lot to write home about when it comes to interior designer Shea McGee. Not only does she own a triumphant design business called Studio McGee — which has a line with Threshold at Target — but you can also find her starring in Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover" on your own TV screen. McGee's more than just a triple threat but rather a quadruple threat with her book, "Make Life Beautiful," tacked onto her impressive résumé. To top it off, she's a mother of three children — Wren, Ivy, and Margot — who keep her busy in the chance of "downtime," something we'd imagine McGee has very little of.
Comments / 0