There's a lot to write home about when it comes to interior designer Shea McGee. Not only does she own a triumphant design business called Studio McGee — which has a line with Threshold at Target — but you can also find her starring in Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover" on your own TV screen. McGee's more than just a triple threat but rather a quadruple threat with her book, "Make Life Beautiful," tacked onto her impressive résumé. To top it off, she's a mother of three children — Wren, Ivy, and Margot — who keep her busy in the chance of "downtime," something we'd imagine McGee has very little of.

1 DAY AGO