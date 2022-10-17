Read full article on original website
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
After teasing the arrival of her next single, Taylor Swift released the music video for "Anti-Hero," the first of many off Swift's "Midnights" album. The singer previously announced the song's title before she finally shared the release week schedule for her 10th studio album, which also dropped on Oct. 21, along with the official hashtag for the "Anti-Hero" social media challenge.
Netflix's dating series "Love Is Blind" is back for another dramatic season with a new batch of hopeless romantics looking for "the one." Season three kicked off on Oct. 19, welcoming fresh contestants/soon-to-be reality-TV stars that include everyone from calm, cool, and collected engineer SK Alagbada to fitness-obsessed Raven Ross. And we can't forget about the newly dubbed frat boy of the show, Cole Barnett (anyone else getting flashbacks to season one's Barnett and season two's Shayne?)
Julia Fox made another fashion statement at Variety’s New York Party. The actress arrived at the event, held at the American Bar in New York City on Thursday, wearing an apocalyptic style. The model styled a green zip-up corset made of acid-washed leather and top lined with shearling. The sculpted garment was worn underneath a brown leather jacket and a matching pair of leather pants – both following the acid-washed aesthetic. Fox’s pants featured a long and wide distressed hem made of a grey fabric that eclipsed her shoes. The “Uncut Gems” actress carried a black and brown raw leather bag. Although they...
