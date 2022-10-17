Three high school football teammates became cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Nick Brutcher and Alex Ryng all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Hernandez became a famous professional football player before he was convicted of murder in 2015. Ryng shot his wife to death before turning the gun on himself. Last week, the ambush murders of two police officers were carried out by the third high school teammate, Brutcher.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO