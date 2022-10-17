NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on television camera pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts Rodrigo Blankenship (3) stretches on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder (L) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (R) on the field during warm ups prior to their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers coach on Kenny Pickett: 'If he's cleared, he'll play'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be under center if he's available to play this weekend. First things first, however. Pickett remains in concussion protocol after he exited the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, with the tackle causing Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Expected 'Growing Pains' on Offense
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the state of the offense before this week's game at the Washington Commanders.
Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the practice window for guard Cody Ford, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad and released wideout Stanley Berryhill from the same unit. Blankenship provides insurance if Matt Prater (hip) is unable to go Thursday night when the Cardinals (2-4) host...
Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The team could place Cobb on injured reserve if it thinks he...
AJ Dillon - Full Interview
The Packers are trying to figure out what went wrong against the Jets and how they can fix it. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game with AJ Dillon as he explains how he will respond.
Jim Irsay: 'Merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was not in attendance in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, but he wasn't exactly out of mind at the NFL's annual fall meeting. Days after an ESPN report cited a claim from the owner that he has "dirt" on several NFL owners, Snyder's status was not on the agenda at the meetings. But an NFL source confirmed to Field Level Media that a "closed session" to end the meeting was expected to include open dialogue about several matters related to the...
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016221995djp
Syndication: Beaver County Times
Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to the Steelers medical staff after being sacked during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6
Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice
FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott is set to participate in Wednesday's 70-play "mock game" walkthrough-style practice, "and then he'll have a workout after that with...
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
836
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0