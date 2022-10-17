ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

By Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6YY5_0icPEtbP00

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Steelers coach on Kenny Pickett: 'If he's cleared, he'll play'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be under center if he's available to play this weekend. First things first, however. Pickett remains in concussion protocol after he exited the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, with the tackle causing Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the practice window for guard Cody Ford, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad and released wideout Stanley Berryhill from the same unit. Blankenship provides insurance if Matt Prater (hip) is unable to go Thursday night when the Cardinals (2-4) host...
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The team could place Cobb on injured reserve if it thinks he...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

AJ Dillon - Full Interview

The Packers are trying to figure out what went wrong against the Jets and how they can fix it. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game with AJ Dillon as he explains how he will respond.
The Newport Plain Talk

Jim Irsay: 'Merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was not in attendance in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, but he wasn't exactly out of mind at the NFL's annual fall meeting. Days after an ESPN report cited a claim from the owner that he has "dirt" on several NFL owners, Snyder's status was not on the agenda at the meetings. But an NFL source confirmed to Field Level Media that a "closed session" to end the meeting was expected to include open dialogue about several matters related to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Newport Plain Talk

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016221995djp
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Syndication: Beaver County Times

Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to the Steelers medical staff after being sacked during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott is set to participate in Wednesday's 70-play "mock game" walkthrough-style practice, "and then he'll have a workout after that with...
TEXAS STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

