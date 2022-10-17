NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

(The Center Square) — Members of the Metro Nashville City Council will be asked to approve a term sheet and legislation to enact a 1% hotel-motel tax starting Feb. 1 with its initial consideration of both to begin at the board’s Nov. 1 meeting. The term sheet outlines plans for the projected $2.1 billion new stadium for the Titans, including the order of financing and how a fund that includes the hotel tax and sales tax at the stadium and outside the stadium can be...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO