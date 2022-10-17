Advance voting slowed by outage of voter ID system, supervisor says overall turnout good

Advance voting is underway at the Anthony Center in Garden Lakes as well as the elections office on East 12th Street. File

A statewide issue with the secondary voter verification system slowed the process for the first day of early voting somewhat on Monday, Floyd County Elections Supervisor Akyn Bailey said.

But Bailey said no one waited longer than 15 minutes to cast a ballot and, despite the issue, turnout for the first day has been very good.

“I’m very proud of our team,” Bailey said.

Advance voting continues this week at the elections office on East 12th Street and the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend voting will take place on Saturdays at the elections office, Oct. 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23, at the elections office, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Floyd County Elections Board will meet on Tuesday at at 6 p.m. in the Floyd County Administration building, 12 E. 4th Ave. Caucus will be held at 5 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Caucus Room, Suite 204, with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room, Suite 206.

Tonight at 7, Georgia’s three gubernatorial candidates will be on GPB for a debate. Invited to attend: Stacey Abrams, Shane Hazel and Brian Kemp. A watch party and volunteer night sponsored by the Floyd County Republican Party is set for 5 until 8 p.m. Monday at 710 E. First St.

The gubernatorial debate is part of the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series continues through Tuesday.

The series also includes lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner as well as a handful of other U.S. House races. You can view the schedule here.

You can watch the earlier debates here , including the 14th Congressional District showdown between Marcus Flowers and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The debates are not open to the public but will be available for viewers to watch live on GPB.org and The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub .