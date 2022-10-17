ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Report: Titans reach deal with mayor on new $2.2B stadium

By Field Level Media
The Tennessee Titans have reached a deal with Nashville Mayor John Cooper on a new $2.2 billion domed stadium, Axios reported Monday.

The deal needs to get approved by the Nashville Metro Council. The new stadium would be located east of the Titans' current home, Nissan Stadium, along the East Bank, per the report.

An announcement is expected to come later Monday.

A domed stadium would allow the city to bid and potentially host winter events like the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff games.

Per the report, Titans ownership would put up $800 million with another $500 million coming from the state, in part. Nissan Stadium is 23 years old. --Field Level Media

