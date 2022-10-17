NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Hayward, 33, will have to miss at least four weeks, but the Falcons are worried it might be longer. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday the injury could be "long-term." Hayward sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game and did not return. ...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO