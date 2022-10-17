NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on television camera pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder (L) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (R) on the field during warm ups prior to their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Jul 29, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward (29) runs during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Denver's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. NFL Network reported Tuesday the team fears a "significant injury" in what could be a fatal blow to a flagging offense. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster. Wilson is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network. Wilson is in pain, per the report, but...
Steelers coach on Kenny Pickett: 'If he's cleared, he'll play'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be under center if he's available to play this weekend. First things first, however. Pickett remains in concussion protocol after he exited the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, with the tackle causing Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. ...
Falcons put CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Hayward, 33, will have to miss at least four weeks, but the Falcons are worried it might be longer. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday the injury could be "long-term." Hayward sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game and did not return. ...
AJ Dillon - Full Interview
The Packers are trying to figure out what went wrong against the Jets and how they can fix it. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game with AJ Dillon as he explains how he will respond.
Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The team could place Cobb on injured reserve if it thinks he...
Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the practice window for guard Cody Ford, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad and released wideout Stanley Berryhill from the same unit. Blankenship provides insurance if Matt Prater (hip) is unable to go Thursday night when the Cardinals (2-4) host...
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...
Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday. Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report. The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday. ...
Reports: 49ers land Christian McCaffrey in trade with Panthers
After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers reportedly traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, sending him back to where he starred in college. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday night that the Panthers are trading McCaffrey to San Francisco. According to NFL.com, Carolina will receive three 2023 draft picks (second, third and fourth round) and a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the former Stanford star. McCaffrey established himself as one...
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016221995djp
Dak Prescott: 'I am' starting this week vs. Lions
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in prime position to return to action this weekend against the visiting Detroit Lions. "I am," Prescott said after practice Thursday, when asked if he was starting Sunday. "I think, anyway. I'm thankful that I'm healthy." Prescott said he has no limitations gripping the football. His top...
Syndication: Beaver County Times
Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to the Steelers medical staff after being sacked during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6
Taylor Heinicke announced as Commanders starting QB
Washington coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday anointed Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback for the Commanders' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will be the backup. Heinicke replaces Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery Monday on his fractured finger. Wentz is expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks. "Taylor right now gives us the best chance," Rivera said Tuesday. Rivera was asked if any consideration was...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
306
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0