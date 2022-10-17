James Bouknight Arrested - Hornets release statement

The 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft James Bouknight has been arrested, the current charges are still unclear. This is another blow for the Hornets reputation as the team already face Miles Bridges being away from the team due to felony charges for domestic violence. The Hornets released the following statement.

Bouknight was looking to have a bounce back year after struggling to earn playing time as a rookie. Despite a difficult pre-season, Steve Clifford and James Bouknight both had sounded positive about his role going forward. The details and impact of the charges are still unknown. If Bouknight does miss time Hornets fans can expect Cody Martin to receive additional playing time in the interim, with Bryce McGowens more likely to start the season on the Hornets roster than in Greensboro.