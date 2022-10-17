ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Injury Update: Jacolby George Has ‘A Chance’ To Return vs. Duke

By Luke Chaney
 3 days ago

Mario Cristobal updated the status of multiple injured Hurricanes at his weekly Monday press conference.

The Hurricanes could be getting a major contributor back against Duke this weekend, as Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was optimistic about wide receiver Jacolby George's availability ahead of Saturday's matchup.

"Jacolby's got a chance to return this week," Cristobal said to reporters on Monday.

George has been forced to miss time with a thumb injury he suffered in his season debut against Texas A&M in Week 3.

The South Florida native caught three passes for 41 yards against the Aggies. He had seven receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown last season in his freshman campaign.

Another injured wide receiver, sophomore Xavier Restrepo , is also expected to make his return in the next few weeks.

"I think the last check was two-and-a-half weeks out from possible return," Cristobal said regarding Restrepo's status.

Cristobal offered updates on two offensive linemen who have missed time due to injury: junior Zion Nelson and redshirt senior Justice Oluwaseun .

"Zion, we're taking it slow ... The other one would be Justice Oluwaseun. His is a little bit more significant so he'll miss time."

Tight end Will Mallory's availability moving forward is unclear, although Cristobal spoke positively of the veteran tight end's recovery from the injury he suffered against the Hokies. Mallory left last Saturday's contest against Virginia Tech after taking an above-the-chest hit.

"He looks good, but we'll always run protocol," Cristobal said. "He seems very healthy."

Cristobal also said that running back Don Chaney Jr. is four weeks away from returning, and wide receiver Michael Redding III , who did play against Virginia Tech, is "ready to roll" versus Duke.

