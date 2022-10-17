ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown

Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
FLINT, MI
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
Now Open – Michigan’s First Raising Cane’s Restaurant

Calling all Michigan foodies, the first-ever Raising Cane's fast food restaurant is now open in the Great Lakes State. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers first opened its doors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996. The spot is also known as Cane's and Raising Canes now has over 500 locations throughout the United States.
EAST LANSING, MI
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill

Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
FLINT, MI
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings

It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Happy 66th Birthday To Flint’s Weather Ball!

The most recognizable glowing ball, apart from the sun, has been a part of the Flint skyline for 66 years this month. Originally, it was displayed with a "CB" for Citizens Bank. Then "FM" for First Merit Bank. Now, "HB" for Huntington Bank. The Saginaw Street, Downtown Flint Weather Ball...
FLINT, MI
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA

Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
DETROIT, MI
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
Lapeer County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022

Trick-or-Treat smell my feet, give me something good to eat. In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Open Letter To Michigan Homeowners: Let Young Adults Trick or Treat

I remember exactly where I was the day Halloween died for me. October 31st, 2010 in Rochester Hills, MI. It was on this date that my brother and his wife returned to my parent's house after only being gone for 10 minutes and told me that they were turned away by 5 houses in a row all saying the same thing: "You're TOO OLD to be trick or treating. This is for kids!"
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Crime Drama Depicts Saginaw Surrogate Nightmare: Watch

If you're into crime dramas like I am, then the FBI brand of shows on CBS is probably familiar and a favorite. As with most crime shows on television, there is always an element of reality and often the depiction of real-life events. This month FBI: International is bringing the storyline to Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI
