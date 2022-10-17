Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown
Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
Genesee County's Best Gas Station Pizzas and Where to Find Them
10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy. Whether you are looking for a high yield of free candy or searching for king-size trophy pieces, these neighborhoods throughout Genesee County are great options. Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season. Beware! Here...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Now Open – Michigan’s First Raising Cane’s Restaurant
Calling all Michigan foodies, the first-ever Raising Cane's fast food restaurant is now open in the Great Lakes State. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers first opened its doors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996. The spot is also known as Cane's and Raising Canes now has over 500 locations throughout the United States.
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Genesee County Road Commission Prepared To Spend Big On Salt This Winter
Inflation hits everyone differently -- for some it's the price of gas, others have a family of five and that means much more for groceries, gas, school clothes, etc. It impacts how much our city, township and county governments pay for things, too. Just how much will Genesee County Road...
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
Happy 66th Birthday To Flint’s Weather Ball!
The most recognizable glowing ball, apart from the sun, has been a part of the Flint skyline for 66 years this month. Originally, it was displayed with a "CB" for Citizens Bank. Then "FM" for First Merit Bank. Now, "HB" for Huntington Bank. The Saginaw Street, Downtown Flint Weather Ball...
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA
Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
This Michigan City is One of the Most Rat-Infested in the Country
The infestation of rats is becoming a significant problem across the country. While the state of Michigan isn't the worst rat-infested state, there is one major city that is considered one of the worst in the country. Orkin's most recent data shows the cities across America that are the most...
GMA Visits Ann Arbor to Surprise Hero Doctor Helping People With Disabilities
Dr. Feranmi Okanlami is considered a hero among individuals with disabilities at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. ABC's 'Good Morning America' surprised the good doctor, awarding him $1 million in order to continue helping those who live with disabilities on a daily basis. Okanlami is the Director of...
New Limited Detroit Inspired Nike Shoe Also Gives Special Love to Flint
Nike collaborations aren't anything new to fans of the famous brand. From Kobe Bryant to the mega-hit Stranger Things, to the latest Jacquemus, Nike partnerships tell stories and sell shoes. Now, a unique Detroit-themed pair is set to go on sale this week. The latest from Nike Air Jordan that's...
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
Lapeer County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022
Trick-or-Treat smell my feet, give me something good to eat. In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?
Open Letter To Michigan Homeowners: Let Young Adults Trick or Treat
I remember exactly where I was the day Halloween died for me. October 31st, 2010 in Rochester Hills, MI. It was on this date that my brother and his wife returned to my parent's house after only being gone for 10 minutes and told me that they were turned away by 5 houses in a row all saying the same thing: "You're TOO OLD to be trick or treating. This is for kids!"
CBS Crime Drama Depicts Saginaw Surrogate Nightmare: Watch
If you're into crime dramas like I am, then the FBI brand of shows on CBS is probably familiar and a favorite. As with most crime shows on television, there is always an element of reality and often the depiction of real-life events. This month FBI: International is bringing the storyline to Michigan.
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
