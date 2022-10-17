Read full article on original website
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?
Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level. Bitcoin also remained...
Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol
Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
Will Big Eyes Coin’s NFT Sushi Club Reach The Top Ten Like Ethereum’s CryptoPunks And BNB’s NFT Marketplace?
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as one of the most visible digital components on the internet. NFTs are typically connected with cryptocurrency networks, which frequently include NFT marketplaces as an incentive for users to participate in blockchains. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency network that aspires to have its NFT marketplace rated in the top 10.
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
QNT’s price remains strong despite rejection from a high of $220 as the price holds above the key support area. QNT to look green as price takes the crypto market by surprise and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance list QNT in its futures trading platform. The price of...
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...
Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018? A Look At The On-Chain Data
The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level. Unexpectedly for many, a...
How Ethereum based BudBlockz (BLUNT) Unites the Crypto and Marijuana Industries
If you love crypto or work in the marijuana industry, you need to know about BudBlockz. Here’s how it is changing the landscape in both arenas. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that the line between the physical and virtual worlds is now more blurred than ever. The continued growth of cryptocurrency and its ability to impact real-world landscapes has been particularly noteworthy, and BudBlockz is the latest digital asset to showcase the integration of crypto with other sectors.
Bitcoin Price Stuck In Key Range, Why The Bulls Are Comfortable
Bitcoin price corrected lower below the $19,500 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains in a key range and trading above the $19,000 support zone. Bitcoin failed to gain strength above $19,600 and corrected gains. The price is trading near $19,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
Near Protocol Loses $3 As Holders Sweat Over Price, Is There One Last Trick?
NEAR’s price struggles to hold above key resistance as price trends in a falling wedge price could break the downtrend. NEAR continues to struggle as price clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the region. The price of NEAR continues a downtrend price movement in a descending wedge...
Can Supontis Token Compete Against The Sandbox And Chainlink In The Cryptocurrency Market?
The cryptocurrency market is dynamic, with constantly fluctuating values. In 2021, cryptocurrency prices skyrocketed; however, the crypto collapse in 2022 brought down prices, and the market is yet to recover. The crypto market is excited about the emergence of a new cryptocurrency, Supontis Token (PON), as the coin allows users to bridge multiple blockchains.
Why The Bitcoin Price May Be Ready To Return To $20,000
The Bitcoin price managed to close yesterday’s daily candle above critical support, giving bulls a fighting chance to prevent further downside. However, today’s trading session has favored the bears, with BTC moving below the $19,000 area. At the time of writing, Bitcoin stands at $18,900, with a 1%...
Elrond And Aptos Take Over Crypto Market, Negative Consequences For Top Coins?
Elrond (EGLD) and Aptos (APT) are attractive in a sideways market as they record extreme price fluctuations. This price action is attracting market participants tired of Bitcoin and Ethereum trending sideways, chopping out long and short positions. Launched a day ago in most crypto exchanges, Aptos experiences massive price fluctuations....
Trust Wallet Token, Uniswap, and Snowfall Protocol Are Trending Again! – How These Projects Will Make Token Holders Wealthy
It’s a great time to be a holder of Uniswap (UNI), Trust Wallet Token (TWT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). These tokens are both trending again, and there are good reasons for it. In this article, we will explore why these projects are so exciting and how they will make...
