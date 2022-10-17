ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Dallas Woman Shot and Killed Over Pick-Up Basketball Game

A Dallas woman is dead after her friend opened fire following a pick-up basketball game. Fox 4 reports Asia Womack was killed Monday evening after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park. According to her family, Womack won the game, at which point the shooter, who they say knew her, shot her five times as she walked home. Womack suffered several gunshot wounds, and was found lying on a sidewalk on Hamilton Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Vibe

Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently under medical treatment in Atlanta. According to ESPN, the 56-year-old Hall of Famer is reportedly in “great spirits” and focused on his recovery. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the NBA said in a statement. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”More from VIBE.comJordan Poole Breaks Silence After Draymond Green PunchIce Cube Accuses NBA And ESPN Of Trying To "Destroy" Big 3 LeagueDraymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch Revealed Atlanta Hawks principal owner...
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Fivio Foreign Blames BK Nets Production Team for Terrible Performance

Fivio Foreign is blaming arena production staffers for his recent performance woes during the Brooklyn Nets' halftime show ... and says he needs a redo to make the city proud. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Fivio at the scene of the crime -- Barclays Center, the Nets' homecourt -- and his view of the disastrous performance is his production team would've handled things perfectly, unlike the one he worked with that night.
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke, But Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' At School

Paolo Banchero says being the BMOC at Duke actually ain't all that ... explaining this week that sometimes he felt like a straight-up "zoo animal" at the school. The #1 overall pick broke down what life was like as a Blue Devil superstar to R.J. Hampton on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast" ... and he said, at times, people treated him weirdly on the Durham campus.
DURHAM, NC

