ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.5 The Fan

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”

Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
KENTUCKY STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments

Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
TMZ.com

Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef

Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
HollywoodLife

Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos

Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Is Giving ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts to Homeless People, With the Help of an Accused Serial Rapist

Following Kanye West’s inflammatory White Lives Matter shirts at his YZY Paris fashion show earlier this month, it was unclear where the graphic T-shirts would end up. But in a video posted by Ian Connor — a West associate and popular stylist who was accused of sexual assault by at least half-a-dozen women — it appears West’s team handed out the shirts for free in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood Sunday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy