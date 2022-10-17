Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Complex
Ice Cube on Kanye Bringing Him Up During ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘Leave My Name Out of All the Antisemitic Talk’
Ice Cube has addressed being mentioned in the latest (and since-removed) episode of Drink Champs, saying he “didn’t put the batteries” in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s back. In a tweet shared Tuesday, Cube said he didn’t know “what Ye meant” with regards to...
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Complex
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Complex
Kanye West Responds to Being Called Out for Antisemitism: ‘I Don’t Believe in That Term’
Ye’s latest interview arrived Monday night courtesy of Chris Cuomo. The ex-CNN host, now at NewsNation, shared a 20-minute segment where the multi-hyphenate formerly known as Kanye West spoke remotely from a vehicle. They touched on West’s plan to purchase Parler and his recent antisemitic remarks, among other topics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
TMZ.com
Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef
Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
Candace Owens Rebuffs Notion That She Should Be Sued By George Floyd’s Family
Political commentator Candace Owens recently engaged in a heated argument on social media after some said she should be sued following her recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Owens took to Twitter to rebuff claims that she should be sued for “defaming” Floyd with her new documentary....
Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos
Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
Kanye West Is Giving ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts to Homeless People, With the Help of an Accused Serial Rapist
Following Kanye West’s inflammatory White Lives Matter shirts at his YZY Paris fashion show earlier this month, it was unclear where the graphic T-shirts would end up. But in a video posted by Ian Connor — a West associate and popular stylist who was accused of sexual assault by at least half-a-dozen women — it appears West’s team handed out the shirts for free in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood Sunday night.
