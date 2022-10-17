Read full article on original website
Life Church OKC Metro locations to hold first ever fall fest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Metro Life Church locations will be hosting fall-themed festivities including food, games, photo ops, and more during the last weekend in October. In addition to their normal church services, Life Church will host Neighborhood Fall Fest at locations across the OKC Metro area. "We...
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Brownie
There is an alarming epidemic facing the OKC Animal Shelter which could be lessened with the right vaccinations. Michelle Karolicki shares what we can do to help and introduces us to this week's pet pal, Brownie. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you...
Automobile Alley bringing Art of Beer event to Campbell Art Park on Oct. 22
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Automobile Alley Association will be hosting the Art of Beer this Saturday at Campbell Art Park. The Art of Beer will be at Campbell Art Park at Oklahoma Contemporary this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The free event will be celebrating the creative spirit and tasty brews of Automobile Alley.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of endangered chimpanzee
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of an endangered chimpanzee on Thursday. Following an approximate 8-month gestation period, 14-year-old Nia gave birth to a female chimpanzee at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday at the zoo’s great ape habitat. The birth marked Nia’s second offspring.
Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
Recent study ranks OKC as 3rd most peaceful, quiet city to live in
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City ranked third best in U.S. cities for peace and quiet, according to a recent study. According to a recent study done by Solitaire Bliss analyzed 50 of the biggest cities in the United States on three key factors: new construction, light and noise pollution, and traffic accidents. The study ultimately determined which U.S. cities were the best for peace and quiet.
Wellston woman says she was given play money for items at yard sale
Wellston, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston woman says she was given fake money at her yard sale last weekend. Now, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating how that happened. Kerri Platt says a woman bought a couple of big ticket items but gave her play money or motion...
Troopers cite speed as cause of crash that killed Oklahoma City man on Turner Turnpike
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 37-year-old Oklahoma City man died in a crash on the Turner Turnpike on Thursday. Troopers said the three-car crash happened in Oklahoma County shortly after 1 p.m. According to troopers, Kenny Huynh's car struck a pick-up truck which then collided with a tractor-trailer. The...
Gov. Stitt appoints Adam Panter as district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Adam Panter as the district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties on Thursday. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. Panter has served as an assistant D.A. in Oklahoma’s...
Del City man telling drivers to slow down in his neighborhood amid I-40 construction
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Del City resident Hunter Straw is raising the alarm over speeding in his neighborhood. According to him, drivers avoiding traffic caused by road work along I-40 are using his street to get to SE 15th St — and putting kids in the area at risk.
'It sounded like a bomb': Honda CRV crashes into pool bar in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A driver lost control of their vehicle on Wednesday, crashing their Honda CRV into a pool bar in South OKC. According to Oklahoma City firefighters, the driver crashed their Honda into Corner Pocket, a pool bar located at SE 89th St. and I-35. OKCFD said...
Former Oklahoma standout Gerald McCoy returns to Southeast High School in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Former University of Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy returned to Southeast High School on Tuesday, one day after he was inducted into the OKCPS Foundation Wall of Fame. McCoy, who graduated from Southeast High School in 2006, shared words of encouragement with more than 100...
Oklahoma City plans to spend $3.6 billion on capital improvements
Oklahoma City is in the process of potentially spending big money for some big improvements. City officials plan to spend $3.6 billion over the next five years on a number of areas across the city. "The CIP plan for the entire city is large and has hundreds and hundreds of...
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting at Best Way Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Best Way Inn. Police responded to the inn around 5 a.m. and found a man shot to death on the first floor. So far, the victim has not yet been identified. Suspect information has also...
SILVER ALERT: 72-year-old woman with dementia missing since Tuesday
ADA, Okla. (KOKH) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department for a missing 72-year-old woman. OHP says Wilena Huff was last seen at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Ada, Oklahoma. Huff stands at 5'1", weighs...
Okmulgee quadruple murder person of interest denied bond by Florida judge
UPDATE: A Florida judge has denied bond for Joe Kennedy. He will remain in custody. --- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee police say the person of interest in themurder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores,...
'The needs are staggering here': Edmond community gathers to discuss mental health
Edmond residents are discussing how to address a growing concern in the community: mental health. The Edmond Police Department (EPD) hosted the conversation at First Christian Church on the evening of October 20. The EPD had one message: it's okay to not be okay. From school starting back up to...
Three Jones business owners say vandals damaged their buildings and stole cash
Jones, Okla. (KOKH) — Three businesses in downtown Jones were hit by vandals and police are still looking for the suspect. This all happened in a matter of minutes. The vandals busted out the windows, trashed the businesses and took off with cash. A woman who works at Mimi's...
Federal and state agencies investigate fire at Grady County hand sanitizer facility
Grady County, Okla. (KOKH) — The fire is out at a Grady County hand sanitizer storage facility after it burned for hours on Wednesday. Now, federal and state agencies are trying to determine how it started. Crews are still on scene to make sure the fire doesn't rekindle. They...
State Fire Marshal investigates fire at Chickasha sanitizer site
CHICKASHA (KOKH) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the H&B Machine & MFG. shop in Chickasha Wednesday afternoon. When first responders received the call, they say they knew it had the potential to be a large fire. "We did know ahead of time that there was quite...
