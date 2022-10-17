ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Life Church OKC Metro locations to hold first ever fall fest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Metro Life Church locations will be hosting fall-themed festivities including food, games, photo ops, and more during the last weekend in October. In addition to their normal church services, Life Church will host Neighborhood Fall Fest at locations across the OKC Metro area. "We...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Brownie

There is an alarming epidemic facing the OKC Animal Shelter which could be lessened with the right vaccinations. Michelle Karolicki shares what we can do to help and introduces us to this week's pet pal, Brownie. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Automobile Alley bringing Art of Beer event to Campbell Art Park on Oct. 22

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Automobile Alley Association will be hosting the Art of Beer this Saturday at Campbell Art Park. The Art of Beer will be at Campbell Art Park at Oklahoma Contemporary this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The free event will be celebrating the creative spirit and tasty brews of Automobile Alley.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of endangered chimpanzee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of an endangered chimpanzee on Thursday. Following an approximate 8-month gestation period, 14-year-old Nia gave birth to a female chimpanzee at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday at the zoo’s great ape habitat. The birth marked Nia’s second offspring.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
SHAWNEE, OK
Recent study ranks OKC as 3rd most peaceful, quiet city to live in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City ranked third best in U.S. cities for peace and quiet, according to a recent study. According to a recent study done by Solitaire Bliss analyzed 50 of the biggest cities in the United States on three key factors: new construction, light and noise pollution, and traffic accidents. The study ultimately determined which U.S. cities were the best for peace and quiet.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wellston woman says she was given play money for items at yard sale

Wellston, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston woman says she was given fake money at her yard sale last weekend. Now, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating how that happened. Kerri Platt says a woman bought a couple of big ticket items but gave her play money or motion...
WELLSTON, OK
SILVER ALERT: 72-year-old woman with dementia missing since Tuesday

ADA, Okla. (KOKH) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department for a missing 72-year-old woman. OHP says Wilena Huff was last seen at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Ada, Oklahoma. Huff stands at 5'1", weighs...
ADA, OK
State Fire Marshal investigates fire at Chickasha sanitizer site

CHICKASHA (KOKH) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the H&B Machine & MFG. shop in Chickasha Wednesday afternoon. When first responders received the call, they say they knew it had the potential to be a large fire. "We did know ahead of time that there was quite...
CHICKASHA, OK

