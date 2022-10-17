Read full article on original website
Kids who sleep in offices: Oklahoma dealing with shortage of foster families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some foster parents say around this time of year, the final school bell isn't exactly a relief for every student. A couple weeks ago, someone posted in a foster care group asking folks to take in more than 20 children, so they wouldn't have to sleep in offices.
Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole for the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter
MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Cole was executed on Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. A 57-year-old Oklahoma man is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002, despite claims by his attorneys that he is mentally ill and not competent to be executed.
FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
Wellness Wednesday: New subvariants of Omicron raising concerns
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- New subvariants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 are appearing around the country and here in Oklahoma. According to Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health, they appear to be even more contagious. "We have new variants that are circulating in Oklahoma and they are rapidly taking...
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
Oklahoma Forestry Services urges Oklahomans to practice caution due to high fire danger
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) is urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution due to high and increasing fire danger. A warming trend predicted into the weekend with increasing winds and continued dryness will elevate fire danger across the entire state of Oklahoma. OFS asks that people...
Leading Oklahoma veterans announce endorsement of Joy Hofmeister
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four leading Oklahoma veterans announced their joint endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for governor. Major Pete Reed, General Myles Deering, Major General Rita Aragon, and Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver have also launched a Veterans for Joy initiative aimed at securing her win on Election Day.
VIDEO: Bison rams hiker at Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas
A woman is recovering after being gored by a bison at North Texas state park. And it was all caught on video. Rebecca Clark said she was hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park, about 100 miles northeast of Lubbock. While on the hike, she walked upon a group of bison...
$30M of Oklahoma pandemic relief funds used to cover Public Health Lab costs, payroll
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed about $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds were used to cover pandemic payroll costs. This freed up millions in unrestricted agency money to relocate a public health lab. Now, some are saying it wasn’t an allowable use...
Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets ink, say police
HIGHLAND, NY (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested, after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on October 4th. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing what police describe as "a large permanent ink tattoo" to be applied on the child's arm.
1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
'The trust is broken': Choctaw chief responds to Gov. Stitt's debate comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw nation responded on Thursday to comments Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) made during a Wednesday debate against Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. During the debate, Gov. Stitt suggested that the tribes meet him at the capitol at 10 a.m. the...
'They're not interested in helping out': AARP speaks out about $15 OG&E rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase due to the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke, doctor says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is recovering well from a stroke he suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical...
ODOC: 32-year-old woman arrested for playing part in suspected contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' (ODOC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) have arrested a woman from Oklahoma City who is suspected to be involved in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group (STG). Agents from the...
Gov. Stitt appoints new executive director of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
Gov. Stitt issues executive proclamation, declaring special election for SQ 820
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation on Tuesday to declare a statewide special election for State Question 820. On March 7, 2023, per the proclamation, a statewide special election will be held to vote on SQ 820, Initiative Petition 434. SQ 820 would create...
Lawmakers react to special election for legalization of recreation marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — Governor Stitt declared a special election for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in our state, and it's bringing about mixed reactions. To those front-lining the campaign to get the recreational marijuana question on the ballot, this executive proclamation from the Governor was...
