Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Wellness Wednesday: New subvariants of Omicron raising concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- New subvariants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 are appearing around the country and here in Oklahoma. According to Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health, they appear to be even more contagious. "We have new variants that are circulating in Oklahoma and they are rapidly taking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Leading Oklahoma veterans announce endorsement of Joy Hofmeister

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four leading Oklahoma veterans announced their joint endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for governor. Major Pete Reed, General Myles Deering, Major General Rita Aragon, and Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver have also launched a Veterans for Joy initiative aimed at securing her win on Election Day.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

VIDEO: Bison rams hiker at Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas

A woman is recovering after being gored by a bison at North Texas state park. And it was all caught on video. Rebecca Clark said she was hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park, about 100 miles northeast of Lubbock. While on the hike, she walked upon a group of bison...
TEXAS STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets ink, say police

HIGHLAND, NY (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested, after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on October 4th. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing what police describe as "a large permanent ink tattoo" to be applied on the child's arm.
LLOYD, NY
okcfox.com

1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
EL PASO, TX
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt appoints new executive director of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
okcfox.com

Lawmakers react to special election for legalization of recreation marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — Governor Stitt declared a special election for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in our state, and it's bringing about mixed reactions. To those front-lining the campaign to get the recreational marijuana question on the ballot, this executive proclamation from the Governor was...
OKLAHOMA STATE

