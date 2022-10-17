Read full article on original website
Kansas voters with disabilities blocked by restrictive legislation, voting rights advocates say
TOPEKA — Kansas voting rights advocates say legislation passed over the past two years hurts disabled voters and voters of color in Kansas, diminishing their ability to cast ballots in the November election. Ami Hyten, executive director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, said she was concerned about...
Medical marijuana advocates press legislators to change law over objections by Kansas police
TOPEKA — Around nine years ago, Lenexa resident Juanita Ramos slipped off a log while on a hike, and when she woke up the next day, the only thing she could move were her eyes. While she was paralyzed for three months, Ramos used raw cannabis in juice form...
