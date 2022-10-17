Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in Winnebago County. This is Jackson’s fourth felony drug-trafficking conviction. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, admitting in a plea agreement that...
wiproud.com
Two charged with murder after death of Altoona man
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The two people charged in the death of an Altoona man are bound for trial. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois appeared in person in Eau Claire County court this afternoon, and 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared via zoom for their preliminary hearings.
nbc15.com
19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
fox32chicago.com
Man in Illinois federal prison charged with murder of cellmate
ROCKFORD - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year. Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries. Maddox was in...
Pecatonica police chief arrested and charged with DUI
PECATONICA, Ill. — A northern Illinois police chief has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to WTVO. Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday by the Rockford Police Department. Rockford police arrested Mund for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper left turn.
WIFR
Rockford man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of ex-girlfriend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith pled guilty Wednesday to the first-degree murder of Ashley Hardin. Hardin, 38, of Roscoe, was reported missing by her minor child on Saturday, July 23. According to investigators, Hardin and the child smelled gasoline at their residence, and when Hardin left the apartment to investigate, she never returned.
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
WIFR
Murder suspect arrested in connection to 12th Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 28-year-old Bruce Lambert has been arrested after police say he killed 31-year-old Cleonta Day in the 600 block of 12th Street on October 5th. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. They later discovered that he’d been shot in his vehicle on 12th Street.
Janesville school receives one of multiple false shooter threats in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Craig High School was one of five southeastern Wisconsin schools which received false “active shooter” alarms on Thursday. According to police, the calls were reported to be computer generated and similar in nature. At 11:10 a.m., the Rock County Communications Center was notified of a shooting taking place […]
WIFR
Freeport Family outraged over plea deal, minimum 20-years in prison
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport family expresses outrage after learning the possible sentence for a man who killed their son. Jamar Mayfield, 35, took a plea deal in court Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, also known as “Tweet.”. Mayfield shot and killed...
WIFR
Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four residents are displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in the upper level of their single-family home in Rockford. Fire crews responded just after noon in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.
14-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
WIFR
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County board member says Sheriff Gary Caruana’s appearance in a campaign advertisement for a Republican congressional candidate is an ethics violation. Angela Fellars, a Democrat who represents the county’s 19th District, filed a complaint with Winnebago County Administrator Patrick Thompson, Board Chairperson Joe...
Car hit by gunfire in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Dispatched To A Vehicle Vs Building In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
seehafernews.com
Jurisdiction Question Looms In Western Wisconsin Murder Case
Prosecutors may have to prove where an elderly Altoona man was killed before they can go to trial. Lawyers for the pair accused of killing 79-year-old Dennis Schattie last spring told a judge yesterday no one knows for sure where Schattie died, so it’s not clear where the pair can be tried.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Parents of 3-year-old fatally struck by school bus file wrongful death suit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the family of a 3-year-old boy, who was hit by a school bus and killed last May in Cary. The family’s attorney said the bus driver did several things wrong.
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
Comments / 1