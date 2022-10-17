Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
NEWSBTC
Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol
Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo Final Presale Has Garnered Interest From Avalanche Community, Rumors That CZ Also Has Uniglo On His Radar
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is rumored to have Uniglo (GLO) on his radar. The decentralized finance (DeFi) system promises to create a portfolio of digital assets that will sustain the value of GLO tokens and benefit users. This might be a significant use case for the Binance ecosystem, which always seeks to include new and creative initiatives.
NEWSBTC
“Secret” U.S. Draft Crypto Bill Touted as Positive for DeFi – Oryen Embraces Newest Developments
Increased legislation on the crypto industry has often been a concern for those operating in the space. But recent news suggests that far from previous predictions, a secret draft crypto bill could be largely positive for the industry. This is in stark contrast to fears of increased intervention and a weakening of the crypto world.
NEWSBTC
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: How Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies are Reshaping the Sports betting Industry
Blockchains and cryptocurrencies are revolutionizing the world of online gambling by providing players with a secure and anonymous way to bet using cryptocurrency on their favorite sports team or other events of interest. In fact, last year the gambling industry experienced approximately $70 billion in revenue, with a large portion of that coming from sports betting, making it one of the most lucrative industries in the world today, reports Betonmobile.
NEWSBTC
FTX Sends 50,000 Ethereum To Voyager, FTX Token Witnesses Pump And Dump
In a recent report, FTX sent 50,000 Ethereum worth about $65 million to Voyager Digital’s main wallet. The CEO of Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, Alex Svanevik, confirmed the transaction in a tweet. Due to the crypto winter, some crypto firms struggled with insolvency. This bearish market even pushed...
NEWSBTC
South Africa declared Crypto subject to Financial Services Law – Uniglo.io your Best Bet to Avoid Regulatory Issues
Recent news in South Africa indicates that crypto transactions will come under the jurisdiction of local financial services laws in the region. This indicates increased acknowledgment of the future of crypto by mainstream authorities. However, it could also lead to concern about too much intervention in a space that was supposed to be decentralized.
NEWSBTC
Torches Completed the Second Security Audit and Will Cut Its Lending Interest Rates
Torches Finance, the leading lending protocol based on KCC (KuCoin Community Chain), announced that BlockSec had audited its smart contract and it will reduce its lending interest rates of USDT and USDC at 4:00 on October 20, 2022 (UTC). Torches, the top lending protocol based on KCC, officially launched last...
NEWSBTC
AMA with Jack Levin the creator of XEN – “the People’s Crypto”
People in entrepreneurship are striving for finding the solutions to solve the pain points regardless of bull or bear market. Jack Levin, the founder of XEN, is one of them and his crypto project, XEN Crypto (XEN), has burnt $1.85 million in Ethereum gas fees in 24 hours since its launch on Oct 8, 2022, which has drawn a lot of attention from the Ethereum community. To understand the project, Poloniex , the world’s leading crypto exchange, co-hosted an AMA with Encentive, the Web3 SaaS platform, this week to find out more.
NEWSBTC
Vitalik Buterin Does It Again, Token DIE On Route To Flip THE?
A new token was born after the inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, tweeted about DIE. Previously, Buterin joked about launching a project called “THE Protocol,” The community took it about themselves to mint it and boosted its value. Across social media, people are starting to speculate on DIE,...
NEWSBTC
Plona (PLON) is on the Verge of Surpassing Uniswap (UNI) and Cardano (ADA) in the Crypto Market
The rise of the cryptocurrency industry has received much support from people who want to manage their finances more easily. Then, in 2008, blockchain technology took the world by storm. This new type of technology allows people to manage their finances without the need for a bank or any other third-party to control or profit from transactions.
Comments / 0