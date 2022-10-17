Read full article on original website
Each year wants its Meme Token: Tora Inu, ahead of the competition for 2023
Each year has its Meme Token, and Tora Inu is a new-era memecoin set to claim 2023. Tora Inu intends to disrupt the status quo in the sector as it looks to take on giants, such as Doge and Shiba Inu. The project is currently hosting a presale and has plans to put it ahead of the competition and make it the most exciting project in 2023.
Play-to-Earn: Can BudBlockz P2E gaming grow as fast as Axie Infinity?
Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming empires have registered a rapid rise in the past, and many such games have shifted to incorporate blockchain solutions. Blockchain gaming universes allow easy rewards distribution and help build a strong community of users. Axie Infinity ($AXS) has been at the forefront of such games and has developed a strong community of loyal supporters. BudBlockz ($BLUNT) is a recently launched cannabis marketplace that will also venture into play-to-earn games. It will airdrop rewards to users and build arcade games with a cannabis theme. Let’s find out if BudBlockz can overtake Axie Infinity in the long run.
Laura Shin Asks Terra’s Do Kwon The Tough Questions. What Did We Learn?
This is the Do Kwon interview everyone was waiting for. In the latest episode of Laura Shin’s Unchained Podcast, titled ‘It Was Never Really About Money or Fame or Success’, the Terra creator faces serious scrutiny. Do Kwon denounces media misinformation, denies several serious charges and gives a play-by-play explanation of the organization’s movements during the crash. And he sweats bullets.
