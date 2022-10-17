ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football defensive grades: Has the defense taken a step back?

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered another loss, this time in competitive fashion as they were outplayed by the Michigan State Spartans in a 34-28 double-overtime defeat. After a hot start, the Badgers’ offense fizzled, allowing the Spartans to overcome an early deficit and control momentum for the majority of the second half before they pulled away in overtime following a Braelon Allen fumble.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue in Week 8

After suffering a brutal overtime loss this past weekend the Wisconsin Badgers return home to Camp Randall to try and turn things around. They’ll square off with the Purdue Boilermakers, a team that the Badgers have had an incredible amount of success against in recent years as Wisconsin comes into this contest winners of 15 straight over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

