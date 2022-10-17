ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wgno.com

Freeze Warning issued for Northshore, South Mississippi

Chilly fall weather has arrived along the northern Gulf Coast. For the next couple days, Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi will see some of the coldest temperatures since last spring. Cold air pushing south will prevent our highs from reaching higher than mid 60s through at least Wednesday. Tonight, expect...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAPT

519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lord Ganesh

Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency

Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election, marking the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into the voting process. The program was launched last year in the form of an Apple and Android app. It stores a resident’s driver’s license in digital form and allows someone to use their phone in places they would typically show a license, such as voting locations. Keith Davis, deputy commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, told WLBT-TV that around 100,000 people have downloaded the app, and more than 51,000 residents signed up for the digital driver’s license. Industry experts have estimated that the coronavirus pandemic sped up the widespread adoption of contactless identification methods by at least a decade.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials

Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
VIDALIA, LA
Vicksburg Post

Edney: Mississippi’s health care can no longer be on the bottom

Mississippi’s state medical officer is sounding the call and seeking public support for an important quest — elevate Mississippi’s health care system. The state is at the bottom on so many health issues, said Dr. Dan Edney, and the time has come to affect change. “Every physician...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

When is the drawing for the $550 million Powerball jackpot?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed, but you have another chance to win on Saturday. “There was a drawing last night for Powerball. The Powerball is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Nobody hit the jackpot last night in Powerball, the Powerball group increased the jackpot, and so in anticipation of Saturday’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
PETAL, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy