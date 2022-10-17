Read full article on original website
Related
Drought-starved Mississippi River hits level not seen since 2004
The lack of rain and low water levels are expected to have a severe economic impact. KSDK's Laura Barczewski reports.Oct. 20, 2022.
Officials: Mississippi residents should ‘shake it out’ during today’s annual earthquake drill
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians of all ages to participate in the annual “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:20 a.m. This self-led earthquake drill can be done at home, school or at work. To participate, individuals are asked to stop what they...
Mississippi holding statewide tornado drill this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi held a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The drill was conducted at 9:15 AM, using the Routine Weekly Test through NOAA Weather Radio All-Hazards. This was part of the “Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week”. The schedule for the rest of the week:
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
wgno.com
Freeze Warning issued for Northshore, South Mississippi
Chilly fall weather has arrived along the northern Gulf Coast. For the next couple days, Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi will see some of the coldest temperatures since last spring. Cold air pushing south will prevent our highs from reaching higher than mid 60s through at least Wednesday. Tonight, expect...
WDAM-TV
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
WAPT
519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
WAPT
Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election, marking the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into the voting process. The program was launched last year in the form of an Apple and Android app. It stores a resident’s driver’s license in digital form and allows someone to use their phone in places they would typically show a license, such as voting locations. Keith Davis, deputy commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, told WLBT-TV that around 100,000 people have downloaded the app, and more than 51,000 residents signed up for the digital driver’s license. Industry experts have estimated that the coronavirus pandemic sped up the widespread adoption of contactless identification methods by at least a decade.
More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials
Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
MSNBC
House probes Mississippi after governor mocked Jackson during water crisis
Top Democrats in the House are investigating the state of Mississippi, its capital city of Jackson, and how officials leading both responded to a recent water supply crisis that left residents without clean water for weeks this year. The probe, if seen through, could offer details on the systemic failures...
Vicksburg Post
Edney: Mississippi’s health care can no longer be on the bottom
Mississippi’s state medical officer is sounding the call and seeking public support for an important quest — elevate Mississippi’s health care system. The state is at the bottom on so many health issues, said Dr. Dan Edney, and the time has come to affect change. “Every physician...
wcbi.com
Miss. Republican party launches initiative to recruit women into politics
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Republican party launches a women’s initiative to recruit and train more women to run for office or become more active in the party. The announcement was recently made outside the GOP headquarters in Jackson. This plan is one way that leaders believe they...
Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. MBI is currently...
When is the drawing for the $550 million Powerball jackpot?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed, but you have another chance to win on Saturday. “There was a drawing last night for Powerball. The Powerball is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Nobody hit the jackpot last night in Powerball, the Powerball group increased the jackpot, and so in anticipation of Saturday’s […]
Mississippi man sent to prison for threatening race war
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi man was sentenced to prison time for threatening to carry out a race war, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi. Aubrey Suzuki of Nesbit, Mississippi was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for transmitting a communication in interstate...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Crash on Mississippi interstate involving two tractor-trailers results in one death, another person sent to hospital
A crash late Tuesday night involving two tractor-trailers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has resulted in one death. One other person involved in the wreck was sent to the hospital. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that the crash happened shortly before midnight in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10...
Comments / 0