Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man in his 30s was found dead North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances are unknown. North Goodman […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating 67th Homicide in Rochester

Rochester police are investigating a homicide on a city street. A man in his 30s was found shot to death around 9:30 last night at the intersection of North Goodman and Keller streets about two blocks south of Clifford Avenue. No one has been arrested, and police have no information...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Pedestrian struck in Genesee County

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being shocked at RG&E substation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 12-year-old was severely burned and shocked at an RG&E substation on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street on Sunday around 2 p.m. They cut through a fence and found the boy inside the fence line of the RG&E substation, semi-conscious...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman hit by truck, killed crossing road in Genesee County

Alexander, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday. Deputies said Ruth McVay, 89, was crossing West Bethany Road in Alexander around 4 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound pickup truck that was coming over the hill. Investigators...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing: 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca of Perinton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca. She was last seen leaving her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a red truck. Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help to find Tracy to call 911.
PERINTON, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
HENRIETTA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra

Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Hikers rescued from Conklin Gully

NAPLES — On Oct. 7 at 4:33 p.m., Ontario County 911 reached out to N.Y. State DEC Forest Rangers about three hikers stranded in Conklin Gully in High Tor Wildlife Management Area. DEC Ranger Patrick Dormer responded to the scene, met with EMS and volunteers, and set up a...
NAPLES, NY
13 WHAM

Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
ROCHESTER, NY

