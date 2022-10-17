Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fatal accident on 390N near NYS Thruway
MCSO believes alcohol may have been involved in fatal accident.
RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man in his 30s was found dead North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances are unknown. North Goodman […]
iheart.com
Police Investigating 67th Homicide in Rochester
Pedestrian struck in Genesee County
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
Genesee County Sheriff investigating after pedestrian was struck and killed
WHEC TV-10
Boy, 12, in critical condition after being shocked at RG&E substation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 12-year-old was severely burned and shocked at an RG&E substation on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street on Sunday around 2 p.m. They cut through a fence and found the boy inside the fence line of the RG&E substation, semi-conscious...
13 WHAM
Woman hit by truck, killed crossing road in Genesee County
WHEC TV-10
Missing: 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca of Perinton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca. She was last seen leaving her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a red truck. Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help to find Tracy to call 911.
Wyoming County man indicted following fatal home invasion
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen announced Thursday that a Silver Springs man was arraigned on an indictment following a fatal assault during a home invasion.
Greece police investigating rollover crash on Ridgeway Ave.
There is no further information about what led to the crash or any sustained injuries.
Rochester police praise community for help in shooting arrest
His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police.
13 WHAM
Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
spectrumlocalnews.com
MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts
Rochester car theft results in crash on Child St.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
Batavia police looking for suspect in stabbing
Anyone with information on this incident can call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or their confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
Firefighter injured in Rochester house fire on Weaver St.
Investigators say the same building had been on fire the day prior.
chronicle-express.com
Hikers rescued from Conklin Gully
NAPLES — On Oct. 7 at 4:33 p.m., Ontario County 911 reached out to N.Y. State DEC Forest Rangers about three hikers stranded in Conklin Gully in High Tor Wildlife Management Area. DEC Ranger Patrick Dormer responded to the scene, met with EMS and volunteers, and set up a...
Irondequoit town councilmember accuses supervisor of slamming door on her hand
"From the video I did not observe any indication that Patrina had hurt her hand a short time before," police wrote.
13 WHAM
Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
