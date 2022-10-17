ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WSMV

Franklin neighborhood transforms for the Halloween season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the October leaves start changing colors, the houses on Franklin’s West Main Street start changing too. It has been a long-standing tradition. If you need to say “Boo” and are wondering who, it’s people like Julie Clendenin. “We do this every...
FRANKLIN, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community

The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym to Open in Nashville

Celebrate the grand opening of the newest We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym location in the Madison suburb of Nashville on Saturday, October 22 (2054 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, TN 37115) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to children of all abilities, children will be able to play...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022

Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
1029thebuzz.com

Over $60 to Park Downtown Nashville for 30 Minutes!?

Obviously parking downtown Nashville has gotten astronomically HIGH, especially during nights of special events. But this guy racked up a HUGE price for just 36 minutes!. He told FOX 17, “36 minutes, $60 with a $3 service fee, $63 for 36 minutes.” He parked in a lot off of Church Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Dead Land may scare the laugh out of you

There can be more tricks than treats in operating a scream park in the woods every October. Just chat a bit with Dana Chapman, the scare mistress behind Dead Land Haunted Woods. The very scary forest about a mile south of Cedars of Lebanon State Park is in the midst of its 14th edition of creating more chills per hour than any site in Wilson County.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 10 HS football predictions

It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 10 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
NASHVILLE, TN

