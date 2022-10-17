Read full article on original website
Nominations being accepted for the Indiana Certified Crop Adviser of the Year Award
INDIANA – Consider nominating a qualified certified crop adviser you employ or know for the “Indiana Certified Crop Adviser of the Year Award”. This award will recognize an individual who has performed superior service for their farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, and pest and crop production.
Register now for the Indiana Crop Adviser Conference
INDIANAPOLIS – Registration is open for the 2022 Indiana CCA Conference. The conference will take place on December 13-14, 2022 at the Indianapolis Marriott East. The Indiana CCA Conference is an excellent opportunity for earning continuing education units and networking with other CCAs. The two-day program is packed with...
Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch to dedicate K-9 Facility, Youth Orchard, and Climbing Wall
BRAZIL – Indiana sheriffs and students will next week name three amenities at their nonprofit Youth Ranch for key volunteers and supporters of their 62-acre training retreat under development for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime:. Ripley County Search & Rescue Training Center...
Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners at the Celebratory Luncheon
INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA) held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon today at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.
Manufacturing companies teach Indiana high school students about career field
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - High school students in southern Indiana were able to learn about the jobs in the manufacturing field on Wednesday. Several manufacturing companies were at the event at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville. Students around the area were to learn about potential job opportunities...
Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park
Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
Genealogy Fair examines unconventional ancestors at Indiana State Library
INDIANA – The Indiana State Library will once again host its popular Genealogy and Local History Fair in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Oct. 22. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s History Reference Room. This year’s theme is “Family Drama:...
City Clerk Nicole Bolden invites applications for vacant positions on the Bloomington Arts Commission
BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Office of the City Clerk is accepting applications to fill vacant positions on the Bloomington Arts Commission. The Bloomington Arts Commission’s goal is to provide a means for the City of Bloomington to stimulate and promote community appreciation for and participation in the arts. The commission gathers and disseminates information; promotes practical initiatives; and measures, monitors, and reports on our community’s progress toward sustainability.
School of Medicine breaks ground on medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana University School of Medicine broke ground Wednesday on a $230 million medical education and research building. At 11 stories and 326,200 gross square feet, the facility west of Senate Avenue and south of the IU Neurosciences Research Center on 16th Street will address growing instructional and research needs at the school.
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
Indiana State Library asking final InfoExpress users to return bags
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Library would like to remind InfoExpress users to return any InfoExpress bags that are not currently being used. InfoExpress is Indiana’s statewide delivery service for library materials. Participating public, academic, school, institutional, and special libraries use the courier service to quickly and securely transport materials direct to other libraries.
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Parents can get up to $1,000 in tutoring grants from new Indiana program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state recently rolled out its new statewide tutoring grant program over the weekend for parents and families. It’s open to all fourth-graders and fifth-graders who qualify for federally subsidized meals and scored below proficiency on both the reading and math portions of the ILearn state test.
Indiana school district orders teachers to remove 'political' posters from classrooms
The Lake Central School Corporation in St, John, Indiana has ordered that teachers remove posters from classrooms that are intended to encourage acceptance.
Things can be rough in parts of Indy. Take care of yourself at convention
AGDAILY has had staff attend the National FFA Convention & Expo ever since the publication launched in 2016. Indianapolis has always been a fun and welcoming place, where caution is always prudent (this is a big city, after all), but the atmosphere never felt threatening or outright hostile. So it...
These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
Police in Madison County are adding license plate cameras. They join more than 100 agencies in Indiana
Police agencies in Madison County are the latest to announce they are adding license plate reader cameras to their line-up of crime-fighting tools. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, they join more than 100 agencies in Indiana using the same technology. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the new cameras...
