Indiana State

wbiw.com

Register now for the Indiana Crop Adviser Conference

INDIANAPOLIS – Registration is open for the 2022 Indiana CCA Conference. The conference will take place on December 13-14, 2022 at the Indianapolis Marriott East. The Indiana CCA Conference is an excellent opportunity for earning continuing education units and networking with other CCAs. The two-day program is packed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners at the Celebratory Luncheon

INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA) held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon today at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park

Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
GREENSBURG, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

City Clerk Nicole Bolden invites applications for vacant positions on the Bloomington Arts Commission

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Office of the City Clerk is accepting applications to fill vacant positions on the Bloomington Arts Commission. The Bloomington Arts Commission’s goal is to provide a means for the City of Bloomington to stimulate and promote community appreciation for and participation in the arts. The commission gathers and disseminates information; promotes practical initiatives; and measures, monitors, and reports on our community’s progress toward sustainability.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

School of Medicine breaks ground on medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana University School of Medicine broke ground Wednesday on a $230 million medical education and research building. At 11 stories and 326,200 gross square feet, the facility west of Senate Avenue and south of the IU Neurosciences Research Center on 16th Street will address growing instructional and research needs at the school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Library asking final InfoExpress users to return bags

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Library would like to remind InfoExpress users to return any InfoExpress bags that are not currently being used. InfoExpress is Indiana’s statewide delivery service for library materials. Participating public, academic, school, institutional, and special libraries use the courier service to quickly and securely transport materials direct to other libraries.
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Parents can get up to $1,000 in tutoring grants from new Indiana program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state recently rolled out its new statewide tutoring grant program over the weekend for parents and families. It’s open to all fourth-graders and fifth-graders who qualify for federally subsidized meals and scored below proficiency on both the reading and math portions of the ILearn state test.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
INDIANA STATE

