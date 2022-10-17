Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White Conference. Morris (7-1) at Sycamore (8-0) Last matchup: Morris 28, Sycamore 21 (2021 Fall) About Morris: Morris caps the season with a very intriguing regular season finale that should prepare them nicely for a postseason run that might end up with them being a part of the Class 4A field rather than Class 5A field. Other than in its lone loss of the season to Richmond-Burton, Morris has been absolutely explosive in the first half of football games. It certainly seems unlikely that Morris will be able to get off to such a forceful start against Sycamore, but getting off on the right foot in some regard could be very pivotal. A win would mean a share of the conference title for Morris.

MORRIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO