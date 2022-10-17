Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Girls Tennis Doubles Team Still Alive At State
A doubles team from Ottawa is making some noise at state. Jenna Smithmeyer and Rylee O'Fallon will try for a consolation title in girls' tennis. They won their first match Thursday, lost their next one to drop into the consolation bracket. Smithmeyer and O'Fallon won their next two contests to play in today's 4th round at state.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Stays Put While Marquette Moves Up In State Football Rankings
The final rankings are out before postseason match ups are announced this Saturday. After moving to 8-0, Princeton remains 3rd in the Class 3A Associated Press poll. You can hear the Tigers game tomorrow night at Monmouth-Roseville on 99.3 WAJK starting with a 6:45 pregame show. After dropping their last...
courierpapers.com
MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational
The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
Morris Herald-News Week 9 Football Preview Capsules
Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White Conference. Morris (7-1) at Sycamore (8-0) Last matchup: Morris 28, Sycamore 21 (2021 Fall) About Morris: Morris caps the season with a very intriguing regular season finale that should prepare them nicely for a postseason run that might end up with them being a part of the Class 4A field rather than Class 5A field. Other than in its lone loss of the season to Richmond-Burton, Morris has been absolutely explosive in the first half of football games. It certainly seems unlikely that Morris will be able to get off to such a forceful start against Sycamore, but getting off on the right foot in some regard could be very pivotal. A win would mean a share of the conference title for Morris.
starvedrock.media
4-H Model Rocket Launch Planned In Putnam County
For one afternoon, the sky over Magnolia will be filled with rockets. The Marshall-Putnam 4-H STEM is planning the first ever Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam 4-H Rocket Launch. 4-Hers from across the four counties will meet Saturday, November 5th in Magnolia to launch a variety of model rockets. If...
starvedrock.media
Roger Chamlin, Community Leader, Passes
A leader in Starved Rock Country has passed. Roger Chamlin died Wednesday morning at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was 82. Chamlin dedicated his life to his family, friends and community. A product of the Peru Public Schools, Roger graduated from L-P in 1958 and studied at the University of Illinois before graduating from Marquette University. He returned to Peru in 1966 to join Chamlin & Associates, the engineering firm his father had founded in 1952. He served on the company's board of directors and enjoyed a 50-year career with the firm, including serving local communities as city engineer. His legacy is evident in signature projects throughout the area, including the Illinois Valley Regional Airport, Baker Lake Park, and countless other public works.
starvedrock.media
Groundbreaking Held For New Ottawa Y
The first dirt has officially been moved on the site of a future YMCA in Ottawa. Dignitaries grabbed the shovels Tuesday morning to mark the exciting moment. The over $25 million facility will go up on the former Central School track site behind the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Grant money and donations have gotten the project off to a great start financially. There is a capital campaign also underway to help pay for the new Y.
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
starvedrock.media
Charges Elevated For Alleged Drunken Driver Who Plowed Into Ottawa High School
Nearly two months after crashing into Ottawa High School with her vehicle, an Ottawa woman now faces a felony charge. Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Leonard was in court Monday learning that she's being charged with criminal damage to government supported property. She posted $2,500 for bond and is out of custody. Police...
starvedrock.media
First Female La Salle County Deputy Passes Away
A trailblazing law enforcement officer has died. Seventy-one-year-old Tina Reynolds of Ottawa died Sunday. Reynolds was a deputy with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office for 35 years before retiring. At the time of her hiring, she became La Salle County's first female deputy. Services for Tina Reynolds are with...
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Rare cancer treatment technology expected to arrive at OSF Healthcare this week
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rare high-tech equipment is on its way to Peoria to improve cancer treatment. It’s part of OSF Healthcare’s new Cancer Institute, which is currently under construction. Proton beam therapy is a specialized form of cancer treatment that targets tumors without damaging surrounding tissues. The technology is currently only available in around […]
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
959theriver.com
TRUE: A Cougar Was Hit on I-88 Near Maple Park on Sunday
I saw the following post the other day, and as everyone should, questioned it’s authenticity. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising…the local baseball team is named after the animal, after all!. So, I reached out to the Illinois State Police to get information on it, and sure...
starvedrock.media
Dalzell Grade School Comes Up Big For Food Pantry
Don't let anyone tell you that the next generation isn't making a positive difference. Students from Dalzell Grade School this week helped to deliver 828 pounds of food at the Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley. The school had a fall food drive amongst its kindergarten thru 8th grade students and staff.
wglc.net
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
starvedrock.media
Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility
No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
