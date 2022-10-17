Soul in Flight(shutterstock) The Color of the Soul. Originally published in the book, "Tales from the Aether". Just a microsecond after the sound of the shot rang out, the perp looked down to see his soul running out and pooling on the ground. It wasn’t white like he sensed a good one would be but was a swirl of orange, brown and black. As he fell onto the littered and cold ground, he saw a dark and red jagged vortex opening and suddenly he felt the irresistible pull downward. He felt confused, he had killed many people and had never seen anything like this happen to those others. The last thing he saw on the earthly plane was his dead body lying in a splash of blood, before his dark soul was sucked down for eternity.

