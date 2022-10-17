Read full article on original website
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
Hocus Pocus 2: Mother says parents should not let children watch film as it could ‘unleash hell’
A mother from Texas is urging parents to stop their children from watching Hocus Pocus 2, claiming that the film can “unleash hell” in their home. During a local TV interview, Jamie Gooch issued a warning about the plot of the new Disney + film. “A worst-case scenario...
T.J. Clark’s New Book Wrestles with the Impossibility of Writing About Cézanne
IT TAKES A STRONG STOMACH for paradox to write that Paul Cézanne “cannot be written about any more.” When art historian T.J. Clark began a 2010 London Review of Books article on the painter this way, he meant no insult. The post-Impressionist and proto-modernist Cézanne was one of the keenest observers of the industrial disenchantment of late 19th-century Western Europe. In the 21st century, Clark argued, his paintings had become “remote to the temper of our times,” ergo, a tough subject. Accordingly, Clark’s new study of the painter, If These Apples Should Fall: Cézanne and the Present, is a book...
Dr. Seuss's Grinch Gets a Bloody Makeover in New Horror Film "The Mean One"
The Grinch's blood-red Santa Claus coat isn't the only splash of crimson that'll be decking the halls this holiday season. Inspired by Dr. Seuss's classic children's story, the hairy green villain is making a killer comeback in XYZ Films' new parody horror movie. "The Mean One" — which got its title from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," originally performed by Thurl Ravenscroft in the 1966 animated TV special "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" — reimagines the story of the infamous Grinch by sucking out all the childood whimsy and replacing it with a gruesome storyline that results in piles of blood-stained snow.
Grazia
Grazia Book Club’s Latest Read: The Girls Who Disappeared
In 1998 four excitable teenage friends are driving home after a night out with their whole lives – and the long winding road known locally as The Devil’s Corridor – stretched out ahead of them. In a flash everything changes, when the car crashes and three of the girls mysteriously disappear in a case that rocks, and at times divides, their small town and the people living in it.
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Review (and a Giveaway!): A Christmas Candy Killing by Christina Romeril
Their chocolates are to die for—but things aren’t so sweet when a real killer comes to town, in this debut mystery perfect for fans of Joanne Fluke and Laura Childs. Identical twin sisters Alex and Hannah are the owners of Murder and Mayhem, a mystery bookshop that sells their famous poison-themed Killer Chocolates. But now, there’s a real killer in their midst. Shortly before Christmas, their septuagenarian neighbor, Jane, confides to Alex that a murderer from a true-crime show has taken up residence in the village. Unfortunately, she’s also shared her suspicions with town gossip Netta. The next morning, Alex shows up at Jane’s house to watch the show, but instead discovers Jane’s body, with a box of Killer Chocolates nearby.
Susanna shares striking live video of Songs from Baudelaire & Piano and Elevation
Norwegian art rocker Susanna released her latest Baudelaire-inspired album Elevation in March
Fiction: An Award-winning Halloween Tale, 'The Color of the Soul'.
Soul in Flight(shutterstock) The Color of the Soul. Originally published in the book, "Tales from the Aether". Just a microsecond after the sound of the shot rang out, the perp looked down to see his soul running out and pooling on the ground. It wasn’t white like he sensed a good one would be but was a swirl of orange, brown and black. As he fell onto the littered and cold ground, he saw a dark and red jagged vortex opening and suddenly he felt the irresistible pull downward. He felt confused, he had killed many people and had never seen anything like this happen to those others. The last thing he saw on the earthly plane was his dead body lying in a splash of blood, before his dark soul was sucked down for eternity.
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver review – Appalachian saga in the spirit of Dickens
Last year in the US, opioids were involved in more than 80,000 overdose deaths, representing yet another hike in an epidemic that began in the mid-1990s and shows no signs of abating. Fury at the now well-documented role big pharma played in its creation ripples through Barbara Kingsolver’s charged new novel, a hillbilly coming-of-age saga that seizes from its opening line.
