Warner Bros. Discovery Sports reaches long-term extensions with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal

Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
LeBron James was watching Stephen Curry get his 4th ring and he didn't look happy.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
Jasmine Jordan once spoke about how she made her career herself without her father's influence.
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
Shaquille O'Neal bet his son that he would give him $5,000 if his son scored 25 points, a target that was met with an explosive performance.
LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them
We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
Charles Barkley knows just how big his new $100 million deal with TNT is.
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Watch: Steph Curry reacts to Damion Lee's game-winning shot in Suns vs. Mavericks
After the Golden State Warriors started the 2022-23 campaign with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday’s opening night of the NBA season, the rest of the league was on display on Wednesday. Wednesday’s action was headlined by a battle between a pair of Western Conference contenders...
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
Klay Thompson gets real on Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's value to the Warriors.
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"
Taylor Rooks delighted fans with his social media presence during 2022-23 NBA opening night.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail
WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
Bill Russell's wife Jeannine was quite emotional after the Celtics honored his legacy on opening night.
Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page
Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
Comments / 0