Utica, NY

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
SUNY Oneonta is hosting a documentary called 'Utica: The Last Refuge'

ONEONTA, N.Y. – SUNY Oneonta is hosting a documentary called “Utica: The Last Refuge” on Oct. 26, in collaboration with Hartwick College and the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition. The documentary takes place in Utica and tells the story of a Sudanese family of four, who arrives at...
Train fire in Whitesboro Thursday

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A fire on a CSX train was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The train was located just west of the Mohawk Street Bridge. Firefighters from a number of departments were called to the scene. No word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused...
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?

Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
Alex Carbone wins "Business Person of the Year" Award

UTICA, N.Y. – Alex Carbone was voted Business Person of the Year Thursday night. Every year the Chamber Membership nominates people to receive the business person of the year award. They try to find community members who have longevity and who give back to the area. Anyone who owns a business in the Utica area can be nominated for the award.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
SUNY Poly held a career fair Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. – SUNY Poly held a career fair for their students, in the wildcat field house Thursday. Students put on their professional wear and brought their resumes so they could make the rounds in the gym, while talking to business representatives. The event was only a networking opportunity,...
