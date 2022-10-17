Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
WKTV
Otsego County reinstating all fares on its Otsego Express public transit routes
OTSEGO, N.Y. -- Otsego County will reinstate all fares on its Otsego Express public transit routes this Nov. Over the last 6 months, Otsego County subsidized fares for passengers and funded the program with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funding was specifically for public transportation services.
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
WKTV
SUNY Oneonta is hosting a documentary called 'Utica: The Last Refuge'
ONEONTA, N.Y. – SUNY Oneonta is hosting a documentary called “Utica: The Last Refuge” on Oct. 26, in collaboration with Hartwick College and the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition. The documentary takes place in Utica and tells the story of a Sudanese family of four, who arrives at...
WKTV
Train fire in Whitesboro Thursday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A fire on a CSX train was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The train was located just west of the Mohawk Street Bridge. Firefighters from a number of departments were called to the scene. No word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused...
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
WKTV
Alex Carbone wins "Business Person of the Year" Award
UTICA, N.Y. – Alex Carbone was voted Business Person of the Year Thursday night. Every year the Chamber Membership nominates people to receive the business person of the year award. They try to find community members who have longevity and who give back to the area. Anyone who owns a business in the Utica area can be nominated for the award.
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
localsyr.com
Micron has Oswego County preparing for new companies, home construction and population growth
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Months before Micron committed to Northern Onondaga County, a property in Southern Oswego County was being expanded for development. Operation Oswego County bought almost 200 acres near the intersection of Route 264 and Route 481 in Schroeppel to more than double the size of the Oswego County Industrial Park.
WKTV
50 Forward in Verona Beach unveils renovated courts for tennis, pickleball
VERONA, N.Y. – A ribbon cutting was held at 50 Forward Verona Beach Wednesday, for the grand opening of improved pickle ball and tennis courts. 50 Forward Mohawk Valley received a grant for $30,000 from the Gorman Foundation, to bring the outdoor courts back to life, at the Verona Beach site.
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Afton man accused of starting fire at Bassett Hospital
NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Afton was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
WKTV
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
WKTV
Chenango County man accused of setting fire at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested a Chenango County man earlier this week after he allegedly lit a trash can on fire in a hospital room at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. The incident happened on Oct. 17 and led to the evacuation of several nearby rooms...
WKTV
SUNY Poly held a career fair Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. – SUNY Poly held a career fair for their students, in the wildcat field house Thursday. Students put on their professional wear and brought their resumes so they could make the rounds in the gym, while talking to business representatives. The event was only a networking opportunity,...
