Read full article on original website
Related
nprillinois.org
Springfield pioneer of sustainable architecture, Ralls Melotte, writing pioneer fiction | Community Voices
Ralls Melotte is an architect and writer with Springfield roots. He founded an architectural office and stained glass studio specializing in historic preservation and environmental hazard remediation. He retired from Melotte Morse Leonatti Parker in 2019 to pursue historical fiction. The result is his first book, Cat’s Café.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Neuhoff Media Decatur Shows their Support at the CASA Great Gatsby Gala
October 15, 2022 – It was a trip back to the Roaring 20’s at Saturday’s CASA Great Gatsby Gala! The event is an annual fundraiser for Macon County CASA where guests are encouraged to wear their best themed outfits and enjoy an evening with other members of the community in the spirit of supporting CASA (Child Advocates in Macon County).
wlds.com
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
wmay.com
Wyndham Owner Pledges No Immediate Changes While Weighing Options
The owner of the Wyndham City Centre is promising not to make any big moves immediately while he weighs his options after Springfield aldermen rejected, for the third time, a zoning change that would have resulted in most of the building’s hotel rooms being converted to apartments. Al Rajabi...
foxillinois.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
wmay.com
Alderman Clash Over Latest Delay In Vote On Poplar Place Project
Tempers are flaring among Springfield City Council members after another delay in approving a rehab project for the Poplar Place neighborhood. A pending ordinance would authorize more than $2 million in city funding to help pay for building demolition and renovation and road improvements in that east-side neighborhood. Aldermen voted Tuesday night to hold the ordinance in committee temporarily because they want some more documentation related to a project labor agreement and a developer’s agreement.
nprillinois.org
The Wakery, a local business to serve non-alcoholic drinks late in the evening | Community Voices
Elizabeth Wake is the owner of Wakery, a local business serving non-alcoholic cocktails and drink options in downtown Springfield. She spoke to Community Voices about starting her business at the Farmers Market and how the new brick and mortar location will be open to serve non-alcoholic drinks late into the evening.
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Barbara E. Freitag
Barbara E. Freitag, 79 of Springfield, passed away at 10:05a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. She was born on August 9, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Rose (Slodnick) Schwartz. She married Richard Freitag on July 21, 1963 in Chicago. Barb graduated from the University of Illinois and worked in public relations for Lincoln Land Community College for 15 years. She loved reading, musicals, and spending time with her family.
WCIA
Classical home on market with Main Place Real Estate
Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm that works full time to ensure our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process. We have a marvelous 8-bedroom home for sale, full of history and original character! From the exquisite architecture...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
nowdecatur.com
Tate Joins Memorial Care in Forsyth
October 18, 2022 – Dr. Margaret Tate has started practicing family medicine with Memorial Care in Forsyth. Tate earned her doctor of osteopathy degree from A.T. Still University’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, in 2017. She earned her master’s degree in biomedical science with an emphasis in clinical research from A.T. Still University in 2015. She received her bachelor’s degree from Millikin University in Decatur in 2012.
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Again Reject Wyndham Apartment Proposal
Springfield aldermen have, for the third time, rejected an effort to change zoning to convert a portion of the Wyndham City Centre downtown into apartments. City tourism officials warned that the plan, which would have left only 125 hotel rooms in the 30-story structure, would severely harm the city’s convention and tourism business for years to come.
wmay.com
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Bailey takes post-debate swings at Pritzker: 'Every state agency is an absolute failure'
The day after the second and final debate for the gubernatorial campaign, state Sen. Darren Bailey allowed himself a victory lap by greeting supporters at a Springfield buffet.
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosting hiring fair Saturday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team. Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.
25newsnow.com
Death of person found on railroad property Monday does not appear to be foul play
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the death of a person discovered in East Peoria Monday does not appear to be foul play. Area law enforcement responded at around 4:42 p.m. Monday to railroad property behind the Dollar Tree on South Main Monday after someone found a decomposed body.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
Comments / 1