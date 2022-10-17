Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, building struck on West Fork Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries, building struck on West Fork Road in Green Township.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Chester Thursday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive. The investigation is ongoing.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township.
WLWT 5
Police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday evening. According to police, around 5:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5000-block of Aster Park Drive. Upon arrival officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gun...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say
CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
No injuries reported after structure fire in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Multiple fire companies were involved in extinguishing a kitchen fire that broke out in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Captain Kevin Martin with the Forest Park Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-75/71 in northern Kentucky
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Wednesday afternoon.
wfft.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
Officers resign after not shooting suspect: Chief says they didn't do their job
Officers Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett resigned last week following an incident the week prior when they were in pursuit of an armed suspect.
WLWT 5
911 call reveals moments after mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 911 call reveals the moments after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township on Monday. "My mail delivery carrier just got held up and his keys stolen in front of my house," the caller on the phone told a dispatcher. "I think he had a gun."
WLWT 5
Family reaction after jurors end night one of deliberations in West Chester's quadruple murder case
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — After several hours, night one of deliberations in West Chester's quadruple murder case has come to a close. It has been a wave of emotions as the victims' family members await a verdict. "It's like every day is so painful for us. And today, it's...
WLWT 5
Jury deadlocked in West Chester quadruple murder trial; judge ends deliberation for Thursday
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County judge urged jurors to try harder to reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The jury is trying to decide whether 40-year-old Gurpreet Singh is guilty of four counts of aggravated murder. The jury requested to be brought...
WLWT 5
9mm found in diaper bag dropped off with baby at Symmes Township day care
SYMMES, Ohio — A day care worker found a handgun in a diaper bag with a loaded round in the chamber. The diaper bag that was dropped off along with a 1-year-old baby Monday at the Youthland Academy day care center in Symmes Township, police said. Police said the...
WCPO
Family of those killed in West Chester quadruple murder say watching Gurpreet Singh trial is 'really painful'
HAMILTON, Ohio — A court-ordered break in the Gurpreet Singh quadruple murder trial was no breather for victims' loved ones. It has been a painful two weeks with more difficult days ahead. "I continue to cry inside even though also sometimes tears also come," said Ajaib Singh, whose sisters...
WLWT 5
Jury deliberations begin in West Chester quadruple murder trial
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three and a half years after four members of one West Chester family were murdered, the case is now in the hands of a jury. After listening to testimony for the last two and a half weeks, jurors started deliberating Wednesday afternoon. It came...
WLWT 5
Forest Park passes ordinance making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The city of Forest Park, Ohio is making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor. On Monday night, city council members passed an ordinance removing penalties for the offense. It's only for amounts up to 200 grams. According to the ordinance, Ohio has already reduced penalties for...
WKRC
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty for prisoner who killed inmate in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a Warren County Correctional Institution prisoner who murdered another inmate. Victoria Drain, legally changed her name from Joel Drain, while her appeal is pending. Drain told two stories to investigators. Initially, she said she was...
