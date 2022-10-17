ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

No injuries reported after structure fire in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Multiple fire companies were involved in extinguishing a kitchen fire that broke out in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Captain Kevin Martin with the Forest Park Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the...
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-75/71 in northern Kentucky

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
wfft.com

Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH

