Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires
Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul
The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs
HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
Mets’ top prospect undergoes surgery: Will he be ready for spring training?
Francisco Alvarez is getting that ankle fixed. And it’s going well. The New York Mets catcher underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday. The surgery addressed cartilage damage that resulted from a loose ankle body that kept Alvarez out for part of the season. According to the Mets’ statement, he is expected to be ready to go for spring training.
