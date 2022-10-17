ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires

Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul

The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs

HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
