East Lansing, MI

Michigan State snaps four-game losing streak against Wisconsin...what does it mean heading into bye week pre-Michigan? | Current Sports | Oct. 17, 2022

wkar.org
 3 days ago
wkar.org

MSU @ Michigan football scheduled as the second night game in rivalry history; Are the Michigan Wolverines a legit title contender?; Adam Nightingale MSU hockey update | Current Sports | Oct. 18, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the news concerning the start time of the MSU at Michigan football game. For just the second time in the rivalries history the game will be played at night. Also, for the first time in the history of the rivalry, both programs will be coming off bye-weeks. What are the chances that the Spartans can pull off the upset? Also, hear what MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale had to say about his team splitting the series against UMass Lowell last week. That, and more!
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

Michigan State crew club finds renewed popularity

EAST LANSING – About 3 miles west of where the Grand River and the Red Cedar River meet, there is a Michigan State club sport that is taking over the waters six days out of the week. The coed crew club is starting another season competing in events across the country and its on pace to be one of their largest seasons yet.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

President Stanley reflects on the “extraordinary opportunity I've had at Michigan State University”

“These have been challenging weeks for me personally. I made the extraordinarily difficult decision to submit a 90-day notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees. And this is really because I felt that the Board was taking some actions that would make it difficult for me to really fulfill my responsibilities as president. The fundamentals at Michigan State remain extraordinarily strong. I will cooperate with the transition to an interim president that the board will select. I have nothing but great memories about the time I've spent with Machine State University faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends during these three years.”
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Just because these bugs live in the tropics, doesn't mean they do well in the heat

Some tropical bugs may take climate change harder than insects in temperate zones, which are areas where the temperature varies throughout the year. That surprising finding came out of research by ecologist Alisha Shah. She’s based at Michigan State University’s Kellogg Biological Station in Hickory Corners, and will present her findings in a "Dessert with Discussion" event at the KBS Tuesday at 6:30 pm.
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
wkar.org

MSU Council passes vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

The Michigan State University Council has issued a vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees. During a virtual meeting Tuesday, members of the University Council voted 85-6 in favor of signaling they’ve lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees. The University Council includes members of the...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Planned solar array will power state warehouse complex in Lansing

Officials have broken ground on a new solar array in Lansing that will provide power to the state warehouse complex. The Department of Technology, Management and Budget runs six buildings that store equipment to maintain state office facilities and their grounds. The solar array will consist of 334 panels providing...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
wkar.org

Charlotte's mayor would serve four years under ballot proposal

Voters in Charlotte will decide on a measure that would change the term of the city’s mayor from two years to four. Charlotte has a city manager form of government. The mayor’s main responsibility is to run council meetings. Mike Armitage was appointed mayor in the summer of...
CHARLOTTE, MI

