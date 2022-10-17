Michigan State snaps four-game losing streak against Wisconsin...what does it mean heading into bye week pre-Michigan? | Current Sports | Oct. 17, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the news concerning the start time of the MSU at Michigan football game. For just the second time in the rivalries history the game will be played at night. Also, for the first time in the history of the rivalry, both programs will be coming off bye-weeks. What are the chances that the Spartans can pull off the upset? Also, hear what MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale had to say about his team splitting the series against UMass Lowell last week. That, and more!

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO